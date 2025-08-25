 Skip to main content

Save A Lot Names New CEO

COO Bill Mayo ascends to leadership position as current CEO Fred Boehler steps down
Lynn Petrak
Bill Mayo
Industry veteran Bill Mayo is taking the reins of Save A Lot, succeeding the outgoing Fred Boehler.

There is a new leader at the helm of Save A Lot. The discount grocer announced that COO Bill Mayo is stepping into the CEO position, as current CEO Fred Boehler is transitioning to an advisory role.

This is the second promotion in a year for Mayo, who joined the company in 2024 as chief development officer and was promoted to COO a few months later. He joined Save A Lot from Wakefern, where he spent 29 years in various roles, ending with a six-year tenure as chief administrative officer.

“I’m honored to serve alongside our experienced and talented team who work hard every day to deliver outstanding value and quality groceries to neighborhoods across the country,” said Mayo. “I love this brand and what it represents for our retailers and especially our customers. Save A Lot has a unique industry positioning, and we’re poised to deliver a new era of growth.”

Boehler expressed confidence in Mayo’s leadership. “Bill has played a key role in resetting the company’s go-forward strategy and reclaiming Save A Lot’s value and retail leadership as both a wholesaler and an operator. I will be thrilled to watch the team’s continued success as the initiatives we’ve launched gain momentum,” he declared.

fred-boehler save a lot
Fred Boehler is exiting his current CEO role and will stay on as an advisor during the transition.

Mike Motz, chair of the board, weighed in on the major c-suite move. “The Save A Lot board of directors is grateful to Fred for his leadership, first as a member of the board and more recently as CEO. His continued work as an advisor will be invaluable,” Motz remarked. “We are also excited to expand our collaboration with Bill, who has demonstrated over the last 18 months strong expertise in both wholesale and retail. He will be a tremendous partner for the board and for Save A Lot Retail Partners alike.”

Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, with approximately 700 stores in 30 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its of Outstanding Independent Grocers of 2025

