Save A Lot Names New CEO

There is a new leader at the helm of Save A Lot. The discount grocer announced that COO Bill Mayo is stepping into the CEO position, as current CEO Fred Boehler is transitioning to an advisory role.

This is the second promotion in a year for Mayo, who joined the company in 2024 as chief development officer and was promoted to COO a few months later. He joined Save A Lot from Wakefern, where he spent 29 years in various roles, ending with a six-year tenure as chief administrative officer.

“I’m honored to serve alongside our experienced and talented team who work hard every day to deliver outstanding value and quality groceries to neighborhoods across the country,” said Mayo. “I love this brand and what it represents for our retailers and especially our customers. Save A Lot has a unique industry positioning, and we’re poised to deliver a new era of growth.”

Boehler expressed confidence in Mayo’s leadership. “Bill has played a key role in resetting the company’s go-forward strategy and reclaiming Save A Lot’s value and retail leadership as both a wholesaler and an operator. I will be thrilled to watch the team’s continued success as the initiatives we’ve launched gain momentum,” he declared.