Save A Lot Enables Health Plan Members to Buy Nutritious Groceries
“By partnering with NationsBenefits, we can offer shoppers even more convenient access to the products they need to support a healthy lifestyle,” noted Jennifer Hopper, Save A Lot’s CIO/chief digital officer, who took part in Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event last month. “We are extremely proud to join the NationsBenefits retail network and to expand our reach and impact in the communities where we operate.”
Part of NationsBenefits’ wider strategy to promote food as medicine, its Mastercard Prepaid Card program furnishes health plan members with a personalized prepaid card that permits easy access to funds distributed monthly, quarterly or annually to buy eligible items and services.
The largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, Save A Lot has about 750 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024.