Save A Lot Enables Health Plan Members to Buy Nutritious Groceries

Discount grocer Save A Lot has joined forces with NationsBenefits, a provider of supplemental benefits and health care fintech solutions, to enable health plan members to use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card at about 700 Save A Lot locations to buy approved healthy foods, groceries, pantry staples and general wellness essentials.

Save A Lot is using NationsBenefits’ proprietary Basket Analyzer Service technology in the integration, ensuring seamless customer transactions for approved products. The retailer joining NationsBenefits’ retail network means that members can use their prepaid cards at their preferred retailers in their own neighborhoods.

“We are thrilled to partner with Save A Lot, one of the country’s largest discount grocers,” said Michael Parker co-CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “This collaboration provides members with greater access to nutritious food products and essential wellness items and supports our goal of serving members across the nation. This partnership allows members to maximize their benefits by enabling healthier choices at point of sale.”