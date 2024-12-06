 Skip to main content

Save A Lot Enables Health Plan Members to Buy Nutritious Groceries

Discount grocer teaming with NationsBenefits to boost health care access
Health plan members can now use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card at about 700 Save A Lot locations to buy approved healthy foods, groceries, pantry staples and general wellness essentials.

Discount grocer Save A Lot has joined forces with NationsBenefits, a provider of supplemental benefits and health care fintech solutions, to enable health plan members to use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card at about 700 Save A Lot locations to buy approved healthy foods, groceries, pantry staples and general wellness essentials. 

Save A Lot is using NationsBenefits’ proprietary Basket Analyzer Service technology in the integration, ensuring seamless customer transactions for approved products. The retailer joining NationsBenefits’ retail network means that members can use their prepaid cards at their preferred retailers in their own neighborhoods. 

“We are thrilled to partner with Save A Lot, one of the country’s largest discount grocers,” said Michael Parker co-CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “This collaboration provides members with greater access to nutritious food products and essential wellness items and supports our goal of serving members across the nation. This partnership allows members to maximize their benefits by enabling healthier choices at point of sale.”

“By partnering with NationsBenefits, we can offer shoppers even more convenient access to the products they need to support a healthy lifestyle,” noted Jennifer Hopper, Save A Lot’s CIO/chief digital officer, who took part in Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event last month. “We are extremely proud to join the NationsBenefits retail network and to expand our reach and impact in the communities where we operate.”

Part of NationsBenefits’ wider strategy to promote food as medicine, its Mastercard Prepaid Card program furnishes health plan members with a personalized prepaid card that permits easy access to funds distributed monthly, quarterly or annually to buy eligible items and services.

The largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, Save A Lot has about 750 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024

