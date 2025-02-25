 Skip to main content

Save A Lot Comes to Jersey Shore – In Pennsylvania

Store owner and operator to hold grand opening this week
Lynn Petrak
Save A Lot Jersey Shore
A former Bi Lo Foods store has been converted to a Save A Lot in Jersey Shore, Pa.

Another Save A Lot is set to open this week, in Jersey Shore, Pa. A former grocery store at 701 Allegheny Street has been converted into a Save A Lot by owner/operator Harry Ruiz.

Shoppers can check out the new supermarket during the Feb. 27 grand opening. Following a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting, the owners are giving away a free bag of groceries to the first 25 shoppers. The celebration continues throughout the weekend, with free samples, including a nacho bar, popcorn and cotton candy. 

“The entire store team and I are excited to bring the Save A Lot banner to Jersey Shore residents,” Ruiz asserted. “We believe this community deserves high-quality food at a value price point that works for them while still enjoying the benefits of a locally operated, family-run grocery store. We will continue to deliver on the things customers care about, including fresh-cut meat in store, our fresh deli and bakery, and local brands our customers love, including Valley Farms Milk, John F. Martin & Sons Premier Meats, Middleswarth Chips, and many more local favorites. What is great about the Save A Lot brand is it helps us deliver those great local products to our neighbors in Jersey Shore while also delivering them value we know they want and need.”

Bill Mayo, Save A Lot’s chief development officer, welcomed Ruiz and the community to the banner. “We’re thrilled to have Harry Ruiz add Jersey Shore [on] the list of hometowns that get to experience what the Save A Lot brand is all about. We know the Save A Lot brand brings unmatched value and quality to over 700 communities nationwide, and can’t wait for the Jersey Shore community to experience that for themselves,” he said. 

The Save A Lot in Jersey Shore is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

In other news, Save A Lot revealed the first set of winners of its Golden Sweepstakes program, offered through the Save A Lot Rewards loyalty app. Winners are Robert Ramos, of the Save A Lot in Brookhaven, Pa.; Amanda Madison, of the Save a Lot in Vincennes, Ind.; and Marty and Holly Boatright, of Chiefland, Fla.

The largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, Save A Lot has about 750 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024

