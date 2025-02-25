Save A Lot Comes to Jersey Shore – In Pennsylvania

Bill Mayo, Save A Lot’s chief development officer, welcomed Ruiz and the community to the banner. “We’re thrilled to have Harry Ruiz add Jersey Shore [on] the list of hometowns that get to experience what the Save A Lot brand is all about. We know the Save A Lot brand brings unmatched value and quality to over 700 communities nationwide, and can’t wait for the Jersey Shore community to experience that for themselves,” he said.

The Save A Lot in Jersey Shore is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In other news, Save A Lot revealed the first set of winners of its Golden Sweepstakes program, offered through the Save A Lot Rewards loyalty app. Winners are Robert Ramos, of the Save A Lot in Brookhaven, Pa.; Amanda Madison, of the Save a Lot in Vincennes, Ind.; and Marty and Holly Boatright, of Chiefland, Fla.

The largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, Save A Lot has about 750 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024.