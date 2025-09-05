Sam’s Club Launches Label-Less Water Bottles Overseas

Sam’s Club China has launched label-free Member’s Mark drinking water, reducing plastic, ink, and energy use, and making recycling easier as part of its sustainable packaging efforts.

Sam’s Club China has launched a label-free drinking water under its Member’s Mark private brand as part of a trial effort that promotes more sustainable packaging.

Removing the labels from its bottles means that the Walmart-owned club retailer reduces plastic use during manufacturing, leaving just one material to recycle at the end of the bottle’s use. The lack of a label also reduces ink and energy consumption. Consumers still get nutrition facts on the outer packaging of the case of water.

Progressive Grocer reached out to Walmart to find out whether the company has any plans to expand this China initiative to the United States.

According to Walmart’s statement to PG, “While we don’t have plans to launch label-free bottles in the U.S., we’re always exploring ways to make Member’s Mark packaging more sustainable and are listening closely to feedback from our Member’s Mark community to help guide what comes next.”