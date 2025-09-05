 Skip to main content

Sam’s Club Launches Label-Less Water Bottles Overseas

Retailer makes packaging for its private label drinking water more sustainable
Marian Zboraj
Sam's Club Member's Mark
Sam’s Club China has launched label-free Member’s Mark drinking water, reducing plastic, ink, and energy use, and making recycling easier as part of its sustainable packaging efforts.

Sam’s Club China has launched a label-free drinking water under its Member’s Mark private brand  as part of a trial effort that promotes more sustainable packaging.

Removing the labels from its bottles means that the Walmart-owned club retailer reduces plastic use during manufacturing, leaving just one material to recycle at the end of the bottle’s use. The lack of a label also reduces ink and energy consumption. Consumers still get nutrition facts on the outer packaging of the case of water. 

Progressive Grocer reached out to Walmart to find out whether the company has any plans to expand this China initiative to the United States.

According to Walmart’s statement to PG, “While we don’t have plans to launch label-free bottles in the U.S., we’re always exploring ways to make Member’s Mark packaging more sustainable and are listening closely to feedback from our Member’s Mark community to help guide what comes next.”

Walmart has ambitious plans to become a regenerative company, raising its goals across climate, nature and waste and helping people. The retailer has continued to integrate sustainability into its business operations, with eco-friendly packaging serving as a strategic priority to reduce its operational footprint. 

For example, Walmart recently expanded its partnership with Ranpak Holdings Corp. Under the terms of this agreement, Walmart will implement dozens of Ranpak AutoFill systems across its U.S. distribution centers, allowing the AI-powered, machine vision enabled-technology to streamline its fulfillment process and reduce packaging waste.

Sam’s Club is a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. The company operates 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, and Sam’s Club is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century

