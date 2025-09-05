Sam’s Club Launches Label-Less Water Bottles Overseas
Walmart has ambitious plans to become a regenerative company, raising its goals across climate, nature and waste and helping people. The retailer has continued to integrate sustainability into its business operations, with eco-friendly packaging serving as a strategic priority to reduce its operational footprint.
For example, Walmart recently expanded its partnership with Ranpak Holdings Corp. Under the terms of this agreement, Walmart will implement dozens of Ranpak AutoFill systems across its U.S. distribution centers, allowing the AI-powered, machine vision enabled-technology to streamline its fulfillment process and reduce packaging waste.
