Sadler’s Smokehouse Pit-Smoked Texas Barbecue

Consumers can now bring home the bold and smoky flavor of authentic pit-smoked Texas barbecue with Sadler’s Smokehouse beef brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken and St. Louis Ribs at select retailers this summer. The ready-to-eat line is pit-smoked low and slow, using butcher-quality cuts of meat, no artificial ingredients, Texas hardwoods and more than 65 years of family tradition. The product retails at $9.99 for the pulled pork and pulled chicken, $9.99 per pound for the St. Louis ribs, and $15.99 per pound for beef brisket. Sadler’s Smokehouse is a brand of Hormel Foods Corp.