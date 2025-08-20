The Rural Grocery Imperative

As more independent and family-owned grocery stores go out of business in rural areas of the country, supporting existing businesses is on the minds of many in the industry. Rial Carver, program director of the Rural Grocery Initiative (RGI) and a rural grocery extension specialist with K-State Extension at Kansas State University, joins the TWIG Podcast to talk about ways to address food deserts and enhance food security for underserved populations.

As director of the RGI, Rial works with her colleagues to support the viability of rural grocery stores around the United States. Established in 2006 following a series of listening sessions among grocers in Kansas, the RGI offers a variety of resources for indie operators across the nation, providing important information, helping them respond to immediate and long-term challenges, promote sustainable models of rural supermarket operations and boost access to healthy foods.

“We quickly pivoted our work at Kansas State University to focus on understanding why rural grocery stores are important and what are the benefits that a rural grocery store brings to a community. It didn't take much to find that they are drivers of the local economy through their lifeblood, through jobs and contribution to the local tax base. They are critical access points for healthy food and they are a cultural hub, a third place as some people refer to it. And so, without those locally owned rural grocery stores, the community really loses out,” Rial says.

She also underscores the growing pressure that many of these operators face.

“It’s no secret that that grocery industry is a tough one, regardless if it’s urban or rural. The industry itself runs on incredibly thin profit margins and we know that grocery is thought of as a volume gain. Because of these two things, there are some fundamentals that make it more difficult to operate an independent grocery store in a rural community,” Rial points out.

Today’s owners are also being squeezed by labor issues, high prices, wholesaler consolidation, growing omnichannel competition, among other headwinds.

Because many of these stores are multigenerational and family-owned businesses, succession is also a concern and something that RGI can help address.

“Another trend that we've seen in rural grocers and this is actually not specific to business owners across the country are part of what's called the ‘silver tsunami’ of business owners that are nearing retirement. There are grocers nearing retirement trying to find an opportunity to exit the business but maintain the store in their community. That has proven difficult in many cases,” she says, adding, “We've developed a variety of resources around alternative business models. These are things like nonprofits or cooperatives, or school-run grocery stores, public-private partnerships where a municipality owns the building and leases with an independent operator.”

When asked about suggestions for operators amid this ‘silver tsunami’, Rial underscores the importance of planning: "My biggest advice is start early, start thinking about it early. It's not the first thing that a grocer wants to be thinking, but it is inevitable. I think a tangible step or takeaway is to be assembling a team. It's not something that a grocer has to do on their own. There are people, there are specialists that focus on this. And the Rural Grocery Initiative has developed a course that trains resource providers across the country to support rural grocers through this process.”

RGI offers a variety of resources, in fact, to support rural grocers. For example, the organization is hosting the National Grocery Summit in Fargo, N.D., from May 5-7, 2026. That biennial event is a networking and resource-sharing opportunity for grocers and rural food access stakeholders, and features presentations, panel discussions and workshops covering a range of relevant topics.

Watch the complete episode to learn more about the RGI and its work with store leaders, communities and stakeholders.