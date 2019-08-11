ROFDA Joins Forces With NGA

The National Grocers Association (NGA) and Retailer Owned Foods Distributors & Associates (ROFDA) are merging.

Beginning on Jan. 1, ROFDA will merge under the NGA brand. The merger, which was approved by both NGA and ROFDA’s board of directors, aims to bring together two organizations with the shared missions of supporting a robust independent supermarket industry and providing a platform for cooperative wholesalers.

“NGA is pleased to welcome ROFDA into the NGA family. Our two organizations and missions have been closely aligned for decades and this is a natural next step,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “Cooperative wholesalers play an important role in serving the independent supermarket industry. NGA looks forward to working closely with ROFDA’s members and associates to preserve what has made ROFDA special, while supporting their share groups and programs.”

ROFDA’s current share groups and buying programs will continue to operate under this new alignment.

ROFDA currently represents eight cooperative wholesaler members, as well as a supplier associate member category. Its origins date back to 1962, when a group of retailer owned distributors founded what was then called the Southeastern Food Cooperative Association (SFCA).

“We have valued the strong partnership we’ve had with NGA over the years and look forward to bringing together two great organizations into one,” said Francis Cameron, president and CEO of ROFDA. “The supermarket industry is undergoing change at a rapid pace. Similarly, as organizations serving independent retailers, we too must shift and align areas of interest and streamline efficiencies.

Arlington, Va.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent grocery sector of the food distribution industry.

Pinson, Ala.-based ROFDA operates across the United States as a cooperative of retailer-owned food distributors and associates who serve the independent grocery industry.