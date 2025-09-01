 Skip to main content
Rodents_on_the_Rise_What_Grocery_Retailers_Need_to_Know_Now
Sponsored Content

Rodents on the Rise: What Grocery Retailers Need to Know Now

9/1/2025
Dr_Cassie_Krejci
Dr. Cassie Krejci, Head of Science & Innovation North America, Rentokil Initial

As grocery retailers continue to grapple with changing consumer habits, supply chain complexities and labor challenges, another persistent and growing threat is quietly infiltrating stores across the country: rodents.

Rentokil proprietary data collected from more than 500,000 commercial pest control services shows an 8.28% increase in rodent activity compared with 2023.1 This intelligence reveals emerging hotspots, shifting pest behavior, and the environmental and structural factors driving a resurgence in grocery and food facilities. For grocery leaders from multi-store chains to regional independents, this is a rising operational, safety and reputational risk that demands attention.

Climate, Construction and Consumer Habits

Rodents aren’t new to the retail food environment, but their behavior is evolving. Warmer winters and longer reproductive seasons are fueling population growth. At the same time, rapid urban development and fast-track construction create buildings more vulnerable to entry, which rodents use to exploit the smallest gaps to find food, water and shelter.

Inside grocery environments, they thrive in hard-to-reach areas, such as wall voids, storage rooms and shelving, that can provide increased opportunities for contamination and damage.

Regional Hotspots and Patterns 

According to Rentokil’s 2024 "State of the Rodent Report," the Midwest and Southeast bore the brunt of rising activity. States like Ohio (up 275%), Kentucky (up 160%), and Indiana (up 242%) saw triple-digit increases. The West also recorded major spikes, with Nevada (up 149%) and Utah (up 150%) driving a 27% regional increase.

These trends reflect how rodents adapt to diverse conditions ranging from aging infrastructure in the Northeast to extreme weather displacement in the Southeast.

Why It Matters

Rodent infestations bring a cascade of consequences for grocery operators. The most obvious is food contamination: Rodents chew through packaging and leave droppings on surfaces, triggering food safety risks and health code violations.

They can also gnaw through wiring, damage refrigeration units and compromise fire suppression systems. Even a small infestation can become costly, affecting store operations, inventory integrity and customer trust. 

And then there’s reputation: One customer spotting a rodent can undo years of brand equity in seconds.

Prevention Is the Most Cost-Effective Investment

While many grocery professionals tend to focus on the front-of-house experience, rodent prevention begins behind the scenes. Back rooms, receiving docks, rooftops, mechanical rooms and trash areas are all common points of entry and activity. 

A clear, documented pest prevention strategy is essential. Training employees to recognize early warning signs, establishing reporting protocols and scheduling regular inspections are simple yet effective steps that significantly reduce risk.   

It is important to note that exclusion is the first line of defense in rodent protection. Sealing gaps, cracks and other entry points can help reduce your risk of infestation. Rodents need very little — a dime-sized opening, a few crumbs and some cover — but can cost retailers dearly in lost inventory, fines, downtime and damaged customer loyalty. 

Three Facts and Tips To Protect Your Business 

  1. Rodents can squeeze through openings as small as a dime. Inspect exterior walls, rooftops and utility access points. Seal cracks and gaps with pest-proofing materials such as Rentokil’s exclusive Flexi ArmourTM product range.

  2. A single mouse can produce up to 80 droppings per day, contaminating food and surfaces. Eliminate attractants by locking dumpsters, keeping break areas clean, and ensuring storage spaces are free from crumbs and residue. Remove unsealed packages and close trash bins tightly to deny easy food sources. 

  3. Rodents are excellent climbers and can scale trees, wires and walls to access rooftops. Manage landscaping by trimming trees and shrubs away from buildings, clearing clutter from perimeter areas, and addressing poor drainage or standing water that may attract pests.

RentokilLogo

In today’s competitive environment, grocery leaders must see pest prevention not as a line-item expense, but as a strategic safeguard for products, people and brand reputation. A single infestation can lead to product loss, regulatory penalties and lasting damage to customer trust. 

By investing in proactive measures, monitoring for early signs and staying ahead of hidden threats, grocers can protect what matters most: safe food, loyal customers and resilient operations.

1 Results based on completed U.S. rodent service visit counts for Rentokil customers from January to July 2023 and January to July 2024.

Related Topics

Business Topic