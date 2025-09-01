Rodents on the Rise: What Grocery Retailers Need to Know Now

Climate, Construction and Consumer Habits

Rodents aren’t new to the retail food environment, but their behavior is evolving. Warmer winters and longer reproductive seasons are fueling population growth. At the same time, rapid urban development and fast-track construction create buildings more vulnerable to entry, which rodents use to exploit the smallest gaps to find food, water and shelter.

Inside grocery environments, they thrive in hard-to-reach areas, such as wall voids, storage rooms and shelving, that can provide increased opportunities for contamination and damage.

Regional Hotspots and Patterns

According to Rentokil’s 2024 "State of the Rodent Report," the Midwest and Southeast bore the brunt of rising activity. States like Ohio (up 275%), Kentucky (up 160%), and Indiana (up 242%) saw triple-digit increases. The West also recorded major spikes, with Nevada (up 149%) and Utah (up 150%) driving a 27% regional increase.

These trends reflect how rodents adapt to diverse conditions ranging from aging infrastructure in the Northeast to extreme weather displacement in the Southeast.

Why It Matters

Rodent infestations bring a cascade of consequences for grocery operators. The most obvious is food contamination: Rodents chew through packaging and leave droppings on surfaces, triggering food safety risks and health code violations.

They can also gnaw through wiring, damage refrigeration units and compromise fire suppression systems. Even a small infestation can become costly, affecting store operations, inventory integrity and customer trust.

And then there’s reputation: One customer spotting a rodent can undo years of brand equity in seconds.

Prevention Is the Most Cost-Effective Investment

While many grocery professionals tend to focus on the front-of-house experience, rodent prevention begins behind the scenes. Back rooms, receiving docks, rooftops, mechanical rooms and trash areas are all common points of entry and activity.

A clear, documented pest prevention strategy is essential. Training employees to recognize early warning signs, establishing reporting protocols and scheduling regular inspections are simple yet effective steps that significantly reduce risk.

It is important to note that exclusion is the first line of defense in rodent protection. Sealing gaps, cracks and other entry points can help reduce your risk of infestation. Rodents need very little — a dime-sized opening, a few crumbs and some cover — but can cost retailers dearly in lost inventory, fines, downtime and damaged customer loyalty.

Three Facts and Tips To Protect Your Business