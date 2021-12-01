A Retailer Roadmap for Private Brand Building Success

Webinar Date: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST

Private brands experienced unprecedented growth in 2020 as retailers benefitted from new launches and pandemic-driven demand across categories. The coming year brings new uncertainties around brand loyalty, new shopper behaviors and the value proposition of private brands.



Private brands are game-changers and margin drivers for retailers, with new challenges and opportunities looming as penetration rates increase. Join Progressive Grocer and dunnhumby’s grocery sector leader and industry veteran David Ciancio, and brand loyalty and retail private brand building executive Linda Severin, for a conversation that explores the following:

The foundational principles of private brand success.

The do’s and don’ts of launching a new brand or extending an existing one.

Key insights from global private brand retail leaders.

An exclusive look at the “7 Ps” of private brand building success.

Speakers: