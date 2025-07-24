Retail Media Exec Tapped to Lead Albertsons Media Collective
Monahan shared his enthusiasm for the move on a July 24 LinkedIn post. “I love the craft of media. It’s been my life’s work. And I love retail – the proximity the customer, the frequency of interactions, the ability to read and react in an interest,” he wrote, adding that he holds a fondness for his new employer because he grew up “in a Safeway household.”
As of June 14, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,264 retail stores with 1,725 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under more than 22 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.