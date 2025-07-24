Retail Media Exec Tapped to Lead Albertsons Media Collective

Brian Monahan, who has overseen more than $1 billion in retail media purchases during his career, is now at the helm of Albertsons Media Collective.

There’s a new leader at the top of Albertsons Media Collective. Underscoring the importance and future of that business, Albertsons Cos. has appointed Brian Monahan to lead that unit, also known as The Collective.

He joins the arm of Albertsons from media and digital marcom company dentsu, where he served as global client president and head of retail media solutions. His retail background includes a three-year role as VP of marketing at Walmart.com and a head of customer strategy position at the Pinterest social media platform.

Monahan will leverage his extensive retail media background and experience launching innovative shopper marketing models at a pivotal time for Albertsons. “The Collective has made significant strides recently by expanding advertiser partnerships, enhancing closed-loop capabilities and earning industry recognition for innovation and impact. With Monahan at the helm, we’re poised to build on this momentum and unlock even greater value for our customers, advertising partners and business,” the company declared in a statement.