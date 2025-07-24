 Skip to main content

Retail Media Exec Tapped to Lead Albertsons Media Collective

Grocer’s retail media business hires Brian Monahan to steer that growing venture
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Brian Monahan AMC
Brian Monahan, who has overseen more than $1 billion in retail media purchases during his career, is now at the helm of Albertsons Media Collective.

There’s a new leader at the top of Albertsons Media Collective. Underscoring the importance and future of that business, Albertsons Cos. has appointed Brian Monahan to lead that unit, also known as The Collective.

He joins the arm of Albertsons from media and digital marcom company dentsu, where he served as global client president and head of retail media solutions. His retail background includes a three-year role as VP of marketing at Walmart.com and a head of customer strategy position at the Pinterest social media platform.

[RELATED: A Look at Albertsons’ Restructured Leadership]

Monahan will leverage his extensive retail media background and experience launching innovative shopper marketing models at a pivotal time for Albertsons. “The Collective has made significant strides recently by expanding advertiser partnerships, enhancing closed-loop capabilities and earning industry recognition for innovation and impact. With Monahan at the helm, we’re poised to build on this momentum and unlock even greater value for our customers, advertising partners and business,” the company declared in a statement.

Monahan shared his enthusiasm for the move on a July 24 LinkedIn post. “I love the craft of media. It’s been my life’s work. And I love retail – the proximity the customer, the frequency of interactions, the ability to read and react in an interest,” he wrote, adding that he holds a fondness for his new employer because he grew up “in a Safeway household.”

As of June 14, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,264 retail stores with 1,725 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under more than 22 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

