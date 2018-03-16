Retail Dietitians: Nominate Your Consumer Outreach Program

Shopper outreach programs are an essential part of retail dietitians’ roles, and Progressive Grocer seeks to recognize the most innovative programs that retail dietitians have developed, executed or supported. From store tours and sampling, to website messaging and community outreach, retail dietitians work to create value for their customers, their retail associates and the banners they proudly serve.

Progressive Grocer wants to recognize the most innovative programs that RDs undertook during calendar year 2017. We will honor the best programs during our Retail Dietitian’s Healthy Shopper Summit, Creating Total Wellness Solutions from RD to RX, which will be co-located with SmartFood Expo, to be held June 25–27, 2018 in Chicago.

Submissions will be judged on their ability to increase shopper engagement, build awareness of the retail banner as a partner in wellness, and provide demonstrable services to store customers and associates. Submit your programs here.

Deadline for submissions is April 23.