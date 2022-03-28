Renewal Mill Salted Peanut Butter Cookies

Upcycled food company Renewal Mill, an industry leader in plant-based, climate-friendly baking products, has teamed with plant-based Miyoko’s Creamery on a collection of chef-crafted cookies. Renewal Mill’s Salted Peanut Butter Cookies are now made with upcycled Miyoko’s Creamery European Style Cultured Vegan Butter, marking the first co-branded, upcycled product using Miyoko’s Creamery ingredients. In keeping with its mission to reduce food waste and create a new circular food economy, Renewal Mill is working with Miyoko’s Creamery to capture the portion of vegan butter left in its churning equipment at the end of production and put it to use. Crafted to melt, brown, spread and bake exactly like animal-based dairy butter. Miyoko’s Creamery butter is also lactose- palm oil- and gluten-free; non-GMO; kosher; and certified USDA Organic. Handcrafted by a James Beard Award winning chef and Renewal Mill’s product developer, Alice Medrich, and approved by Miyoko’s Creamery founder Miyoko Schinner, Renewal Mill’s Salted Peanut Butter Cookies retail for a suggested $2.99 per individual 2.3-ounce cookie. The companies plan to expand their partnership with the launch of additional soft-baked ready-to-eat cookie flavors, including Chocolate Chip and Snickerdoodle, later this spring.