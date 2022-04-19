Red Belly Honey Snap Packs

The world’s first and only full-spectrum CBD hemp honey naturally infused by bees, Red Belly Honey is available in convenient single-serve portable snap packs containing 1.8 milligrams of hemp. The Certified Glyphosate Residue Free honey is free from any pesticide or herbicide residue, and the process is bee-friendly, supporting healthy hives. Thanks to the natural infusion mentioned above, the raw single-ingredient product is rich in beneficial non-psychoactive cannabinoids and terpenes, and free of any artificial emulsifiers or stabilizers. This unique patented process renders the CBD oils water soluble, which increases bioavailability for increased effectiveness. A box of five 0.21-ounce snap packs retails for a suggested $4.