Real Food From The Ground Up Cauliflower Chips and Snacking Cracker

Real Food From The Ground Up has expanded its salty snack offerings, which already include cauliflower-based versions of crackers, pretzels, tortilla chips and puffs, with Cauliflower Chips and Cauliflower Snacking Crackers. The brand’s take on the classic potato chip comes in four popular varieties: Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, Sour Cream & Onion, and Buffalo. The cauliflower snacking cracker, meanwhile, pairs well with a variety of toppings and dips in Sea Salt and Everything flavors. Real Food From The Ground Up snacks are made with real veggies, which are always among its products’ top three ingredients, and never include artificial flavors such as cauliflower or butternut squash, colors or preservatives, as well as being Certified Vegan, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified. A 3.5-ounce bag of chips of any variety or a 3.5-ounce stand-up pouch of either flavor of snacking crackers retails for a suggested $3.99.