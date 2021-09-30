Radically Optimized Staffing AI

Webinar Date: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT

Staffing efficiencies including productivity and employee well-being are under tremendous pressure, impacting the ability of grocers to stay competitive.



Grocers now, more than ever, need to get the right staff at the right place at the right time at the right cost. Smart grocers today are harnessing the power of AI to radically optimize staffing, motivate the workforce and accelerate business value. Explore how …