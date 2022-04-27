Publix Hits Milestone in Farmer Produce Donations

Through its initiative to support farmers and food banks in the Southeast, Publix Super Markets has donated 50 million pounds of produce to Feeding America member food banks. The grocer originally kicked off the program to help farmers who could not sell all of their produce as a result of the pandemic.

Publix also initiated a point-of-sale campaign to create the Feeding More Together initiative in order to offer both produce and nonperishable items to those in need. Customer donations at the register provide the nonperishable food and the grocer matches that with an equivalent value of fresh produce.

“Providing nourishment to people facing food insecurity is fundamental to our mission of being responsible citizens in our communities,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “In America, 1 in 8 people currently face hunger. With the help of Publix’s customers and associates, we can do good together while supplying the foods individuals and families need to thrive.”

“As the number of individuals turning to food banks remains high, the donations from Publix help our network provide hope, dignity and nourishment to people facing food insecurity,” said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. “Continued support from Publix, and their donations of fresh produce, help Feeding America member food banks provide more quality food to our neighbors when they need it. We are so grateful for our collaboration.”

Through a separate employee effort that began in 2007, Publix has provided nearly 560 million meals to food banks. Additionally, the grocer’s hunger-focused register campaigns have resulted in more than $135 million in food donations.

Employee-owned and -operated, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has more than 1,200 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The grocer is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.