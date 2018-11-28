Publix GreenWise Store in Palm Beach Gardens, FL to Close

Publix Super Markets has revealed that “[a]fter careful consideration,” it will close its GreenWise store in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., even as it opens new stores under the rebooted organic and natural food concept, including a location in Tallahassee, Fla., in October of this year.

Moreover Palm Beach Gardens was the site of the first-ever store to operate under the banner, which debuted in 2007. The store will close on Dec. 29, Publix noted in a statement provided to local TV news stations.

The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocer also said that all affected associates would be able to seek job opportunities at its other stores.

A company representative told WPBF Channel 25 News that while various factors were taken into account in the decision to close the store, in general, it was underperforming.

Publix still plans to open GreenWise locations in Mount Pleasant, S.C.; Lakeland; Boca Raton, Fla.; Marietta, Ga.; and, most recently, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.