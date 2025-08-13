Publix Extends Reach in Bluegrass State

As Publix widens its presence in Kentucky, the retailer is also celebrating its 95th birthday that it shares with longtime customer, Martha Kennon.

Also this week, Publix shared that it is moving ahead on a lease in Owensboro, Ky., in the western part of the state. It will be the second market in that town, built at the southwest corner of Carter Road and West Parrish Avenue.

The formal opening dates for those new stores have not been determined yet.

Earlier this year, Publix expanded its footprint into Northern Kentucky with a new location in the town of Walton, near Cincinnati. At least 12 stores are planned for the Bluegrass State as Publix marches northward and not far from the headquarters of The Kroger Co.

Banner Celebrations

News about the Kentucky expansion comes as Publix gets ready to celebrate its 95th anniversary next month. In late July, the grocer held a birthday party for longtime customer Martha Kennon, who was born the same year that George Jenkins opened his first Publix Food Store in Winter Haven, Fla.

Kennon has shopped at Publix stores for 50 years and she was feted with a birthday party at the location in Melbourne, Fla.

“I did not fully realize that I shared my birth year with Publix, but I consider it an honor. I feel we are both doing quite well for 95!” said Kennon, whose five grandchildren have worked at the stores. One of her grandsons is currently managing a store in Indialantic, Fla.

Employee-owned Publix has 260,000-plus associates across 1,412 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 10 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Publix one of its Retailers of the Century.