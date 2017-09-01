ProSticks Grilled Chicken Skewers

Inspired by the best in savory street food, Prosticks' grilled chicken-on-a-stick refrigerated snacks, available in three varieties, now come with their own sauce packets. Varieties include Mediterranean with Sweet Teriyaki sauce, Sweet Sriracha with Sriracha sauce, and Chipotle with Chipotle BBQ sauce. Packed with 21 grams of protein, each 115-gram snack is handmade and grilled to perfection, and will be available to U.S. grocers in January 2018 with an SRP of $2.99.