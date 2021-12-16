Progressive Grocer's Parent Company Appoints New EVP of Operations

Derek Estey has been promoted to EVP of operations for EnsembleIQ, Progressive Grocer's parent company.

This new position, which includes new event operations oversight responsibilities, follows years of Estey’s high-value impact on EnsembleIQ operations – effectively creating a new structure, workflows, processes and clear communications resulting in seamless collaboration among the company’s many leading retail, healthcare and technology brands to most effectively serve audience members and customers.

“Derek’s proven track record of driving improvements to assure cohesive fulfillment of customer needs across EnsembleIQ brands and product offerings in Canada and the U.S. will further enhance the company’s events business,” said EnsembleIQ CEO Jennifer Litterick. “Following years of significant changes in how retail, healthcare and technology executives and suppliers throughout North America share information and establish connections, it’s essential for EnsembleIQ to continuously evolve how we fulfill those needs.”

Estey, who is based outside of Toronto, joined the EnsembleIQ team in 2015 as part of the company’s acquisition of Fulcrum Media, where he had been an employee since 2006. He initially managed print production and design for EnsembleIQ’s Canadian brands. In 2018, Estey’s responsibilities were expanded to include oversight of those areas for the entire EnsembleIQ enterprise, including brands based in the U.S.

Since 2019, Estey’s role had grown to further include oversight of EnsembleIQ’s digital business operations, and, most recently, BrandLab, the company’s award-winning comprehensive creative agency – while also playing an essential role in process and operational efficiencies across departments.

Outside of EnsembleIQ, Estey spent 10 years of his career teaching design, media technology, and project management courses at Ryerson University in Toronto.

In his new role, Estey will oversee event operations in addition to digital operations, graphic design, BrandLab and print production. Specifically in event operations, Estey will be supported by Megan Judkins, VP of events, who will manage all EnsembleIQ show directors and event producers.

Estey’s leadership is especially important to EnsembleIQ’s white label events business, providing custom experiences for customers seeking to deliver thought leadership while connecting with targeted audiences in engaging environments with seamless execution. EnsembleIQ white label event Sales Manager Mariam Khan works with customers to understand their needs and deliver experiences that engage their audience with the right content in the right environment to achieve desired results.

