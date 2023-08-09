Progressive Grocer Named Finalist in Eddie & Ozzie Awards

Progressive Grocer has been named a finalist in the Eddie & Ozzie awards. The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards are the most prestigious recognition program in the publishing industry, recognizing excellence in editorial content and design across all formats.

Progressive Grocer, an EnsembleIQ brand, gained recognition in the “Profile or Q&A, B2B” editorial category for Editor-in-Chief Gina Acosta’s “Instacart is Ready for the 'Groceryssance’” article.

Plenty of EnsembleIQ’s other brands have also been named finalists for the Eddie & Ozzie Awards.

Eddie finalists:

Ozzie finalists:

Feature Design, B2B: CGT Visionaries, Consumer Goods Technology

Photography, B2B: Pies in the sky, photography by Lucas Finlay, Canadian Grocer

Cover Design, B2B, 25,000-100,000 Circulation: January/February 2023 Cover, Convenience Store News Canada

Illustration, B2B: What retail payment trends are here to stay?, Illustration by Gary Neill, Canadian Grocer

Visual Storytelling: Meet your new BEE-F-F for Anheuser-Busch, EnsembleIQ BrandLab/Convenience Store News

Cover Design, B2B, 25,000-100,000 Circulation: The Change Issue Cover, The Medical Post

Some of the award-winning entries were developed in partnership with EnsembleIQ CPG clients.

“It is a true honor to be recognized by the Eddie & Ozzie awards with 18 finalists, and we’re thrilled that we swept the Eddie Full Issue, B2B, Retail category with our submissions,” said Joe Territo, chief strategy officer at Chicago-based EnsembleIQ. “Through our deep market knowledge and engaging design, we help B2B professionals in the retail, technology, consumer goods and health care markets make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. Our success is based on our outstanding team and the impact they make each day on the markets they serve.”

Winners will be announced on Oct. 24 at an awards gala at the City Winery in New York City.

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. It delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities.