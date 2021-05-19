Progressive Grocer Launches Grocery Industry Week

Progressive Grocer is bringing innovation to the food and consumables industry this fall with the introduction of Grocery Industry Week. This first-of-its-kind event platform is consistent with Progressive Grocer’s “ahead of what’s next” philosophy and initially will include four events focused on the industry’s areas of greatest need.

“Grocery Industry Week is a groundbreaking concept Progressive Grocer is uniquely qualified to execute as food retailing’s leading media brand,” said John Schrei, publisher, Progressive Grocer. “We created Grocery Industry Week to unify four synergistic events and bring our industry together to celebrate, innovate, network, collaborate and promote talent development.”

Grocery Industry Week will be held Nov. 1-4 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, Fla., and includes the following:

GenNext Leadership Symposium : The grocery industry’s rising stars will be recognized and participate in a content program focused on the elevated expectations of future leaders, including the presentation of exclusive shopper research.

Progressive Grocer Impact Awards : Retailers, suppliers and solution providers will be honored for exceptional efforts in nine environmental, social and governance areas.

: Retailers, suppliers and solution providers will be honored for exceptional efforts in nine environmental, social and governance areas. Retail Foodservice Innovation Summit : An exclusive gathering of retail foodservice professionals focused on shared challenges, growth opportunities and consumer trends.

: An exclusive gathering of retail foodservice professionals focused on shared challenges, growth opportunities and consumer trends. 15th annual Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) awards and Leadership Development Program: The industry’s largest and most prestigious event focused on the recognition and development of female leadership in food retailing.

“This unique collection of events will make Grocery Industry Week a high-value experience for industry leaders we know are eager to gather again in person,” said Mike Troy, editorial director, Progressive Grocer. “Our ability to do so safely is bolstered by recent CDC guidance that fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear masks or social distance, combined with a U.S. adult vaccination rate now at roughly 50%.”

Grocery Industry Week will culminate with the highly anticipated 15th Annual TWIG Awards, which recognize female leadership ranging from store managers to senior executives and C-suite Trailblazers.

“This is a special year for TWIG and we have a special event planned,” said Gina Acosta, executive editor, Progressive Grocer. “We received a record number of entries from a diverse group of companies eager to recognize the accomplishments of women following an unprecedented year for grocery. We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments together in person this November in Orlando.”

Registration for Grocery Industry Week is now open. To learn more visit www.GroceryIndustryWeek.com.