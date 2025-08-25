Progressive Grocer, Inmar Intelligence Partner Again on Awards

Progressive Grocer is proud once again to partner with Inmar Intelligence on two awards designed to remove barriers to career advancement in the grocery industry:

The 2025 Inmar Intelligence Andy Jump Continuing Education Award, presented by Progressive Grocer and Inmar Intelligence, will grant a $5,000 award to one winner from the 2025 Top Women in Grocery Rising Star class.

The 2025 Inmar Intelligence Andy Jump Rising Star Innovation Award, presented by Progressive Grocer and Inmar Intelligence, will grant a $5,000 award to one winner from the 2025 GenNext class.

The awards recognize a Top Women in Grocery Rising Star honoree and a GenNext honoree who demonstrate outstanding achievement in grocery retail, a passion for innovation, and a commitment to further professional study in programs focused on grocery retail, business or related fields.

These honors celebrate the life and legacy of Andy Jump, VP and general manager, incentives and loyalty at Inmar Intelligence, who passed away in 2023. Andy was known for his strategic vision, curiosity, and drive for innovation, as well as his deep passion for mentoring others and investing in people. His leadership left a lasting mark on the grocery industry.

The deadline to apply for both awards is Sept. 29, 2025.

Who is eligible to apply?

Applicants must meet the following criteria: