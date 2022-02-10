Product of the Year USA Reveals 2022 Award Winners

Product of the Year USA, the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, has revealed the winners of the 2022 Product of the Year Awards. With winners in 40 distinct categories, the products received the distinction for outstanding innovation through a national survey of 40,000 American shoppers conducted by global consumer research firm Kantar. Product of the Year winners display a distinctive red seal that’s recognized around the world as a vote of confidence from consumers themselves in such categories as function, design, packaging and ingredients.

“Given the continued flux and uncertainty over the past two years, we’re prouder than ever to provide consumers with the vote of 40,000 fellow shoppers as a guide they can trust when making important purchase decisions for themselves and their families,” said Mike Nolan, global CEO of Product of the Year Management. “One of the great strengths of Product of the Year is that we champion manufacturers for putting forward products that reflect the latest trends and offer consumers the solutions they're looking for.”

This year’s 40 winners span personal care, health and wellness essentials, food and beverage options, and more:

Alcoholic Beverage | Aldi-exclusive Peaks and Tides Pinot Noir: Aldi

All-Purpose Disinfectant | OxiClean Daily Clean Multi-Purpose Disinfectant: Church & Dwight

Bakery | Aldi-exclusive L’oven Fresh Garlic Knots: Aldi

Bathroom Cleaning | 9 Elements Bathroom Cleaner: Procter & Gamble

Breakfast | ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Brioche or French Toast Bagels: Aldi

Candy Bar | Kinder Bueno Mini: Ferrero USA

CBD Gummies | Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies: Charlotte’s Web Inc.

CBD Ingestible | cbdMD Drink Mix: cbdMD

CBD Pet | CBD Daily Chewies by D Oh Gee – D Oh Gee

Cheese | Aldi-exclusive Emporium Selection Cracker Cuts: Extra Sharp White Cheddar, Gouda, Extra Sharp Yellow Cheddar: Aldi

Coffee & Tea | Joyba Bubble Tea: Del Monte Foods Inc .

Cold & Allergy | Allegra Hives: Sanofi US

Convenience Meal | Aldi-exclusive Park Street Deli Hawaiian or Coconut Thai Chicken: Aldi

Dips & Condiments | Aldi-exclusive Park Street Deli Mexicali and Street Corn Dip: Aldi

Disinfecting Wipes | Lysol Biodegradable Disinfecting Wipes - Fresh Citrus 70ct: Reckitt Benckiser

Dog Care | Cesar Wholesome Bowls: Mars

First Aid | Nexcare Duo Bandages: 3M

Fruit Snack | Del Monte Fruit Cups with Infusions: Del Monte Foods Inc.

Functional Beverage | CVS Health Adult Electrolyte Cherry Pomegranate: CVS Health

Hair Styling | göt2b Glued 2-in-1 Spray Wax: Henkel

Hot & Spicy Snack | Takis Blue Heat: Barcel USA

Laundry | Persil Active Scent Boost: Henkel

Low Carb Bread | Aunt Millie’s Bakeries Live Carb Smart: Aunt Millie’s Bakeries

Meatless | Quorn Meatless Homestyle & Kickin’ ChiQin Cutlets: Quorn Foods

Oral Care | Listerine Smart Rinse Kids Anticavity Mouthwash, Bubble Blast, 500 milliliters: Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health

Outdoor Cooking | Kingsford Hardwood Pellets: The Clorox Co.

Pain Relief | Tylenol Dissolve Packs: Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health

Personal Cleansing | Dial Clean + Gentle Body Wash: Henkel

Pest Control | Stem: SC Johnson

Plant-Based Food | Plant-Based Cheeze Shreds: Daiya

Probiotics | Bio-K+ Extra Cognition with Cereboost: Bio-K+ International Inc.

RTD Cocktail | Captain Morgan Captain’s Cocktails: Diageo

Salty Snack | Aldi-exclusive Clancy’s Pub Style Pretzels: Aldi

Skin Care | Gold Bond Crepe Corrector Age Defense Lotion: Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

Soft Drink | Pepsi Mango: PepsiCo

Spirits | Tanqueray Sevilla Orange: Diageo

Sugar Confections | Nerds Gummy Clusters: Ferrara

Sustainable Home Essentials | Dial Concentrated Refills: Henkel

Vitamins | Nature’s Bounty Jelly Bean Vitamins: Nestlé Health Science U.S .

Wellness | Live Better Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies: CVS Health

Established more than 30 years ago and introduced 14 years ago in the United States, Product of the Year currently operates in more than 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Winning products revealed in February of each year are included in Product of the Year’s national marketing program and receive the right to use the Product of the Year honor and logo in their own marketing and sales communications for two years.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Operating more than 2,100 stores across 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi U.S. is No. 24 on The PG 100.