Procurant Broadens Leadership Team

Tech company Procurant USA LLC has procured a new leader: The cloud-based data software company has brought aboard grocery veteran Charles “Chuck” Gragg as its VP of retail sales.

Most recently, Gragg was principal and CEO of Chainshifts, which provides checklists for food safety, employee health and hygiene, facilities, food preparation, and asset temperature monitoring, He was one of the co-founders of iTradeNetwork, a tech company that was among the first to provide online order management solutions to the perishable goods industry. A graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Gragg was an early advocate for using technology to streamline the buying process in the grocery industry.

In his new role at Watsonville, Calif.-based Procurant, Gragg will lead retail grocery business initiatives on perishable goods procurement. Leveraging his industry knowledge and background, he will help the company grow its business with grocers and their suppliers, tightening connections across the perishable supply chain.

“Chuck is a fantastic addition to our team, who brings a high level of perishable food expertise and technology sales leadership to Procurant. This is also a big win for our customers, who will benefit from his experience across many aspects of this industry,” said Eric Peters, Procurant’s CEO.

Gragg, for his part, said that he's looking forward to helping Procurant in its mission to transform the global supply chain with technologies that increase visibility, improve food safety and reduce waste. “Procurant is bringing the next great evolution in the use of technology and information to the perishables industry. I am thrilled to be joining such an experienced team and to start working with their incredible customers,” he noted.