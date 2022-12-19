Prepare to Bring Your Retail Operations to the Cloud in 2023!

Customer journeys rapidly evolve, and their demand for seamless buying experiences across all blending channels never stops growing. One of the most discussed topics around retail transformation recently is that a holistic approach is needed, where journeys, stores, and business operations are managed together. This requires a robust yet flexible technology foundation that allows retailers to grow at their own pace while keeping options open for future technologies.



During this webinar, thought leaders Keith Mercier, Microsoft's General Manager for Worldwide Retail & Consumer Goods, and Michael Schulte, Vice President of Product Management Retail Software with Diebold Nixdorf, will take a closer look at the role of the cloud now and in the future and discuss:

Trends in customer experience

The growing importance of cloud computing for retail

The future of retail in the cloud