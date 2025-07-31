The Power of Functional Foods and Beverages

An ever-expanding market for innovative foods and beverages has made for a dynamic grocery shopping experience. The informed customer can select from products that are fresh or frozen, quick or gourmet, simple or indulgent, as well as basic or functional.

Functional foods and beverages are characterized as items that naturally, or are formulated to, provide health benefits or desirable physiological effects beyond basic nutrition. Consumers across demographics, but particularly Millennials, are interested in finding unique ways to meet their health goals, and functional foods and beverages are helping to answer that call.

Fortified and Enriched Products

A formal policy for fortification and enrichment of food was established by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) more than four decades ago, in January 1980. The intent of fortification (and enrichment) is to “correct a dietary insufficiency; restore nutrient levels to those prior to storage, handling and processing; provide a balance of vitamins, minerals and protein in proportion to the total caloric content of the food; and prevent nutrient inferiority in a food that replaces a traditional food.”

Some foods have a mandatory requirement for fortification, including certain grain products, but most foods have voluntary fortification. Customers who may be lacking in certain essential vitamins and minerals, including calcium, iron or B vitamins, or protein, could greatly benefit from transitioning to fortified products to help make up for any gaps in their diets.

Fermented Foods and Probiotics

Fermented foods have been around for centuries and are found as recognizable fare across the globe, such as kimchi, kefir, tempeh and sourdough bread, as well as yogurt, salami and sauerkraut. The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) explains that fermentation is a “biochemical reaction that extracts energy from carbohydrates without using oxygen,” and that microbes “break down sugar into alcohol, acid and/or gas … which increase product shelf life and impart desirable sensory properties.”

Combined with the addition of probiotics, or living microorganisms with intended benefits to the host, fermented foods may be promising for improvements in gastrointestinal (GI) health and integrity. An impactful application of fermented foods or probiotics could involve your retailer’s chefs or dietitians demoing unique recipes using ingredients like tempeh in a main dish, yogurt in a sauce, or kefir in a beverage.