The Power of Functional Foods and Beverages
Fiber
Fiber is a food and nutrition science area of excitement all on its own. Whether it’s soluble or insoluble, viscous or non-viscous, fermenting or non-fermenting, fiber has many functions beyond the label. Ideally, healthy adults should be reaching for about 28 grams of fiber daily. Fiber has a myriad of potential health benefits, including reduction in cholesterol, decreased cancer and cardiovascular disease risk, increased satiety, and improved bowel patterns.
Foods with added fiber, from such ingredients as psyllium husk, inulin or guar gum, can help achieve recommended fiber intakes, but the most efficacious source of fiber is inherently from plant foods like fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, seeds and whole grains. Offer your shoppers a variety of ways to boost their fiber intake through original food ingredients or enhanced functional products.
Phytonutrients
One of the broadest categories of food components, “phytonutrients” refer to the wide range of compounds found in plant foods, which does not contribute calories (energy) but that may produce favorable health effects. Examples of these compounds include resveratrol, found in peanuts and grapes, and studied for its protective benefits to heart and lung health, as well as lycopene, found in tomatoes and watermelon, and mainly researched for its link to cancer and cardiovascular disease prevention.
The best way to achieve an optimal intake of phytonutrients is primarily through a wide array of fruits and vegetables, as well as beans, nuts, whole grains, and even the consumption of tea and coffee in moderation.
Functional foods and beverages may be a catchy phrase for a growing category, but these products also have far-reaching health benefits beyond the plate – or glass – that retailers can leverage in connecting with shoppers.