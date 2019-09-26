Portable Branded Produce at Retail Draws Consumers

Robért Fresh Markets introduced more lines of branded snack vegetables in 2019, Esteve notes, adding, “We offer individual serving-size packs of mini cucumbers with grape tomatoes or mini sweet peppers, as well as a snack-sized grape tomato package. All do very well when schools are in.”

“Apples are a popular snack, and three out of four apple-eating occasions are for snacking,” says Brianna Shales, communications manager for Wenatchee, Wash.-based Stemilt Growers. “Our Lil Snappers brand of 3-pound apples or pears is perfect for snacking occasions, as it’s a ‘kid-sized’ piece of fruit and a great on-the-go snacking item. But really, any apple is a great portable snack.”

Produce snacks aren’t just for kids or for a particular occasion. Robért Fresh Markets offers Sundia single-serve fruit cups, which Esteve observes have been “gaining traction lately. Folks are grabbing something quick for breakfast.”

Steven Ware, VP and general manager of Naturipe Value Added Fresh at Naturipe Farms, a grower-owned partnership based in Salinas, Calif., notes that his company’s snacks are “easy, convenient and great for all snackers, from students and professionals to kids and families.” According to Shales, meanwhile, people want to eat healthy but don’t always have time to do so. “Highlighting the portability and convenience produce offers people and coming up with new portable packs are great ways to keep customers enjoying more fruits and vegetables,” she says.

Handy Candy is Dandy

Handy Candy is the fitting name of Flavor Pic’s snack-size grape tomatoes, which come in 4- and 2-ounce sizes. The “candy” part of the product’s name comes from the company’s test of its tomatoes, which must pass the company flavor profile and measure high on the Brix sweetness scale before being so labeled.