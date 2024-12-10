 Skip to main content

Poppy Market Opens New SoCal Store

C-store and gas station operator unveils latest site in city of Adelanto
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Poppy Adelanto
The latest Poppy Market is now open in Adelanto, Calif.

It’s coming up roses for Poppy Market, a market and c-store that has opened a new location in Adelanto, Calif. The 56,000-square-foot store welcomed shoppers last month in a site at the intersection of Highway 365 and Mojave Drive in San Bernardino County.

The grand opening comes a few months after Poppy Market unveiled another site in Pismo Beach, Calif. As with other stores, this Poppy includes a fuel station, fresh-brewed premium coffee, breakfast pastries, ready-to-eat sandwiches and salads made daily, fried chicken and cookies. Shoppers can also power up and stay for a bit with free high-speed internet service and take advantage of a dog-washing station and EV charging stations.

"I couldn’t be more excited to bring Poppy Market to the incredible community of Adelanto," said CEO Varish Goyal. "This is a huge milestone for us, and we can’t wait to be part of the neighborhood. Whether you’re stopping in for a quick snack, filling up your gas tank, or just looking for a friendly place to connect, we’re here to make every visit memorable. Building strong relationships with our communities is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re looking forward to creating amazing moments with the residents and visitors of Adelanto." 

To mark the grand opening, Poppy Market is offering customers 800 points off the bat when they sign up for the retailer’s loyalty program. Other perks include four points for every dollar spent in store and two points for each calling of gas, in addition to daily deals and “freebie clubs.”

The first Poppy store opened in Santa Clara, Calif., in 2013. The company operates more than 50 locations in Southern California and the Bay Area and Sacramento region.

