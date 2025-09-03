PODCAST: Delivering Disaster Relief as Fast as Possible
Amazon director shares advice for retailers as they map out their own logistic strategies for assistance
The Progressive Grocer Today Podcast series kicks off with a topic that's especially relevant this time of year: disaster preparedness. As hurricane season arrives and wildfire risks ramp up, we talk with Amazon's Bettina Stix, director of disaster relief, food security and education, about the power of Amazon's logistics to ensure communities stay safe and healthy.
Bettina touches on:
- How Amazon’s unique and expansive logistics system is set up for swift relief
- Response efforts to the recent destructive flooding in Texas
- Creating a disaster relief hub specifically for wildfires
- Avoiding “disaster pollution”
- Heartwarming stories of those directly impacted by outreach efforts
The 26-year Amazon veteran (and founder of its disaster relief program!) also shares advice for other companies as they map out their own strategies for assistance.
