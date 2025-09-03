PODCAST: Delivering Disaster Relief as Fast as Possible

The Progressive Grocer Today Podcast series kicks off with a topic that's especially relevant this time of year: disaster preparedness. As hurricane season arrives and wildfire risks ramp up, we talk with Amazon's Bettina Stix, director of disaster relief, food security and education, about the power of Amazon's logistics to ensure communities stay safe and healthy.

Bettina touches on:

How Amazon’s unique and expansive logistics system is set up for swift relief

Response efforts to the recent destructive flooding in Texas

Creating a disaster relief hub specifically for wildfires

Avoiding “disaster pollution”

Heartwarming stories of those directly impacted by outreach efforts

The 26-year Amazon veteran (and founder of its disaster relief program!) also shares advice for other companies as they map out their own strategies for assistance.

