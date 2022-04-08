PLMA Reveals New Board Members, Chair

The Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) has new leadership. The New York-based trade organization has welcomed Doug Bausch, VP of sales and marketing at Hauppauge, N.Y.-based LNK International, as chair of its board of directors. The group also revealed new members of the board.

“We are pleased to welcome Doug as chair of the board of directors,” said PLMA president Peggy Davies. “The association and the entire store-brand industry will greatly benefit from his experience, expertise and insights.”

Bausch was elected to a one-year term on April 7 at PLMA’s 2022 annual meeting. He joined the board in 2017 and has served in various capacities, most recently as first vice chair. Bausch succeeds Clay Dockery, who led the association for two years and now serves as ex-officio.

The changes come in the wake of PLMA’s virtual trade show event, PLMA Global, which was covered by Progressive Grocer sister publication Store Brands.

Joining Bausch on the executive committee are Kelly McGolrick, VP of private label sales development at Carneys Point, N.J.-based Lassonde Pappas, who was named first vice chair; and Kristal Sevcik, VP of business development at Evansville, Ind.-based AmeriQual Group, as second vice chair. Sevcik has rejoined the board after completing a three-year term in March 2020.

Other board members appointed on April 7 are:

Jeanine Antiporek: senior director, sales (West), Refresco North America

Anthony Biggers: VP of private label sales, Simmons Pet Food

Julia Buchanan: VP, marketing and communications, Niagara Bottling

Tyler Cook: SVP of sales, Shearer's Snacks

Daniel David: EVP of operations, Global Tissue Group Inc.

Lauren McNamara: VP and assistant general manager, Plant-Based Food & Beverage, SunOpta

All were appointed to three-years terms, except for David, who is filling an unfilled term for one year. Additionally, broker and supplier representatives were named to the board for the 2022-25 term: