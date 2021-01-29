Play to Win: Transforming CPG Performance with Category Focused Digital Shelf Analytics

Webinar Date: Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST

Everyone is saying e-commerce is booming, but how do you turn e-commerce insights into your brands strength? Join us as we discuss how you can bring category strategies to life in the omnichannel. Discover what category thinking looks like on the digital shelf and how your brand can make the right adjustments to keep pace with changing shopper habits.



E-commerce demands a change in approach, from capabilities to roadmaps and internal ways of working. CPGs will need to adapt and play to win across a rapidly changing e-commerce landscape.



Join e.fundamentals and the Emerson Group in this upcoming webinar as we explore how to get category focused, including many actionable tips and takeaways to help you act faster than your competitors and win.



Key topics covered in this webinar:

How a global pandemic accelerated significant change in the grocery retail landscape and the implications for CPGs. The opportunities embedded in adjusting category strategies to focus on e-commerce and aligning teams around omnichannel growth. The critical capabilities and structures that enable CPGs to succeed in grocery e-commerce. How to design roadmaps to meet the changing shopper habits and needs of grocery e-retailing The power of digital shelf data to support collaboration with retailers.

Speakers