08/15/2022

Pillsbury Corn Dog Wraps and Mini Pie Crusts

Pillsbury Corn Dog Wraps and Mini Pie Crusts Main Image

Consumers have two more easy options with the rollout of Pillsbury’s Corn Dog Wraps and Mini Pie Crusts. With the former, home cooks can create a family-friendly meal featuring this fairground favorite by simply separating the dough wraps, wrapping hot dogs and baking them. As for the latter, America’s No. 1 pie crust is now available in a smaller format that bakes quickly and comes in two pre-packaged rolls with six on-pack custom recipes that can be accessed via QR code. The suggested retail prices for a 3-pack of the Corn Dog Wraps and a 3-pack of the Mini Pie Crusts are $7 and $8, respectively.

 

 

 

