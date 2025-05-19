Iconic baking brand Pillsbury has now come out with BIG COOKIES, a line of refrigerated cookie dough that enables consumers to enjoy fresh, on-trend bakery-style cookies without leaving home. More than three times the size of Pillsbury’s classic cookie size, indulgent BIG COOKIES bake in 17-21 minutes. The lineup consists of three flavor- and texture-rich varieties: S’mores, loaded with gooey marshmallow pieces and chocolate chunks for campfire-inspired treat; Chocolate Chunk Salted Caramel, featuring swirls of sweet caramel and melty chocolate in a buttery cookie; and Double Chocolate Cherry, a decadent combination of rich cocoa and bursts of tart cherries. Like all Pillsbury cookie dough, BIG Cookies are Safe to Eat Raw so cookie enthusiasts can even eat them right out of the pack. All three flavors are currently available at Walmart and will roll out to retailers nationwide this summer for a suggested retail price of $5.99 per 14-ounce 6-count pack. Pillsbury is a brand of General Mills.