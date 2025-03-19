PHOTOS: Opening Day at The Fresh Market Near Chicago

Is 8:00 a.m. too early for a sample of hot smoked brisket or a small chunk of Parmigiano Reggiano? Not by the looks of it at the grand opening of The Fresh Market in Algonquin, Ill., a far northwest suburb of Chicago.

Dozens of shoppers streamed into the store at 2216 South Randall Rd. right at the opening minute to check out the assortment, listen to live violinists, watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony and nosh on free samples. More patrons followed in the ensuing hours as the specialty grocer welcomed customers to the second new store in as many months in the Chicagoland market.

While many features in this outpost are similar to the other new location in suburban Northbrook, the Algonquin store has a slightly different layout, given its more horizontal space. The grocer remodeled at least two former retail spots into one larger market.

Colorful displays of fresh flowers and fresh produce greet shoppers as they walk into the store. From there, customers can navigate through an area that resembles a food hall, with counters of hot foods, sandwiches, coffee drinks, breakfast pastries encircled by cases of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meals. Fresh meat and seafood counters feature an array of proteins, and the case-ready meat section includes unique items like Argentinian Reserve imported beef cuts. The bakery area is stocked with premium cakes, tortes and single-serve desserts, as well as comfort food favorites like chocolate chip cookies. A sign declaring “Desserts You’ll Eat First” underscores the appeal of the treats.