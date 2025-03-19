 Skip to main content

PHOTOS: Opening Day at The Fresh Market Near Chicago

Progressive Grocer on hand as grocer unveils 169th store in Algonquin, Ill.
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
TFM fruit
The Fresh Market in Algonquin is a veritable feast for the eyes with colorful displays and specialty goods.

Is 8:00 a.m. too early for a sample of hot smoked brisket or a small chunk of Parmigiano Reggiano? Not by the looks of it at the grand opening of The Fresh Market in Algonquin, Ill., a far northwest suburb of Chicago.

Dozens of shoppers streamed into the store at 2216 South Randall Rd. right at the opening minute to check out the assortment, listen to live violinists, watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony and nosh on free samples. More patrons followed in the ensuing hours as the specialty grocer welcomed customers to the second new store in as many months in the Chicagoland market.

While many features in this outpost are similar to the other new location in suburban Northbrook, the Algonquin store has a slightly different layout, given its more horizontal space. The grocer remodeled at least two former retail spots into one larger market.

Colorful displays of fresh flowers and fresh produce greet shoppers as they walk into the store. From there, customers can navigate through an area that resembles a food hall, with counters of hot foods, sandwiches, coffee drinks, breakfast pastries encircled by cases of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meals. Fresh meat and seafood counters feature an array of proteins, and the case-ready meat section includes unique items like Argentinian Reserve imported beef cuts. The bakery area is stocked with premium cakes, tortes and single-serve desserts, as well as comfort food favorites like chocolate chip cookies. A sign declaring “Desserts You’ll Eat First” underscores the appeal of the treats.

Specialty items from national, international, regional and local brands fill the shelves in the center store. A large wine, beer and spirits section rounds out the space.

At the grand opening, store manager Tammy Bowers cut the green ribbon alongside her team leaders and associates and local officials. She also presented a check for $2,000 to the Northern Illinois Food Bank. 

Melonie Petty, zone VP at The Fresh Market, told Progressive Grocer that the store brings an aptly described fresh experience to the community. “It’s all about differentiating ourselves, being high end, very nice quality, freshness and impeccable guest service,” she said, noting that the grocer continues to build on its reputation in the Chicago market that includes new stores in Northbrook, Naperville and the Lincoln Park neighborhood in the city.

Continual improvement is a hallmark of The Fresh Market, Petty added. “We have so much innovation throughout, when we’re looking at meals and quick, easy solutions,” she remarked, gesturing to a nearby case featuring current specials of breaded schnitzel and bangers and mash meals for four people priced at $25.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 168 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The Fresh Market was one of the recipients of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the Mid-Tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event in Dallas.

The Fresh Market in Algonquin, Ill.

  • TFM ext
    TFM ext
  • TFM sign
    TFM sign
  • TFM entry
    TFM entry
  • TFM Alg meals
    TFM Alg meals
  • TFM meals
    TFM meals
  • TFM brisket
    TFM brisket
  • TFM desserts
    TFM desserts
  • TFM PBJ
    TFM PBJ
  • TFM wine
    TFM wine
  • TFM cheese cutting
    TFM cheese cutting
  • TFM deals
    TFM deals
  • TFM team
    TFM team
