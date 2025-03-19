PHOTOS: Opening Day at The Fresh Market Near Chicago
Specialty items from national, international, regional and local brands fill the shelves in the center store. A large wine, beer and spirits section rounds out the space.
At the grand opening, store manager Tammy Bowers cut the green ribbon alongside her team leaders and associates and local officials. She also presented a check for $2,000 to the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
Melonie Petty, zone VP at The Fresh Market, told Progressive Grocer that the store brings an aptly described fresh experience to the community. “It’s all about differentiating ourselves, being high end, very nice quality, freshness and impeccable guest service,” she said, noting that the grocer continues to build on its reputation in the Chicago market that includes new stores in Northbrook, Naperville and the Lincoln Park neighborhood in the city.
Continual improvement is a hallmark of The Fresh Market, Petty added. “We have so much innovation throughout, when we’re looking at meals and quick, easy solutions,” she remarked, gesturing to a nearby case featuring current specials of breaded schnitzel and bangers and mash meals for four people priced at $25.
Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 168 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The Fresh Market was one of the recipients of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the Mid-Tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event in Dallas.