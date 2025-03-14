PHOTO GALLERY: Whole Foods Market Welcomes Shoppers to Another Store in Pennsylvania
On the day of the grand opening, which included customer perks such as free coffee, food bites, coupons and a giveaway of Doylestown tote bags, Whole Foods presented a food donation to a local nonprofit group. Manna on Main Street received a refrigerated van from Whole Foods that will be used to collect and transport surplus foods.
The new Whole Foods at 1745 South Easton Road is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It is the latest outpost for the Amazon-owned grocer, which recently added sites in Boca Raton, Fla., Falls Church, Va., and overseas in London.
Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century.