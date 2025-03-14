PHOTO GALLERY: Whole Foods Market Welcomes Shoppers to Another Store in Pennsylvania

Whole Foods Market is expanding its footprint in Pennsylvania with the unveiling of a store in Doylestown, within Bucks County. The 43,617-square-foot location opened on March 13.

Shoppers can browse signature Whole Foods Market departments, including an expansive produce space, full-service protein areas, fresh bakery section and a large prepared foods zone with favorites like pizza, sandwiches, sushi, soups and more. The store carries more than 500 items sourced from the Mid-Atlantic region, spanning several categories, and has a wide adult beverage assortment with more than 750 wines and 280 craft beers.

“My family and I have called Doylestown home for almost 20 years, and I am excited to help bring the first Whole Foods Market location to this community,” said the store’s team leader, Joseph Greenlee. “From fresh produce to specialty items sourced from Pennsylvania and across the Mid-Atlantic, this store is a reflection of the incredible food community in the region. We look forward to providing Bucks County with excellent service and a wide selection of products that meet our high standards for ingredients and sourcing.”