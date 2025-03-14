 Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Whole Foods Market Welcomes Shoppers to Another Store in Pennsylvania

Grocer opens outpost in Bucks County
WFM seafood
The new Whole Foods in Doylestown, Pa., includes full-service meat and seafood counters with locally sourced offerings.

Whole Foods Market is expanding its footprint in Pennsylvania with the unveiling of a store in Doylestown, within Bucks County. The 43,617-square-foot location opened on March 13.

Shoppers can browse signature Whole Foods Market departments, including an expansive produce space, full-service protein areas, fresh bakery section and a large prepared foods zone with favorites like pizza, sandwiches, sushi, soups and more. The store carries more than 500 items sourced from the Mid-Atlantic region, spanning several categories, and has a wide adult beverage assortment with more than 750 wines and 280 craft beers.

“My family and I have called Doylestown home for almost 20 years, and I am excited to help bring the first Whole Foods Market location to this community,” said the store’s team leader, Joseph Greenlee. “From fresh produce to specialty items sourced from Pennsylvania and across the Mid-Atlantic, this store is a reflection of the incredible food community in the region. We look forward to providing Bucks County with excellent service and a wide selection of products that meet our high standards for ingredients and sourcing.”

On the day of the grand opening, which included customer perks such as free coffee, food bites, coupons and a giveaway of Doylestown tote bags, Whole Foods presented a food donation to a local nonprofit group. Manna on Main Street received a refrigerated van from Whole Foods that will be used to collect and transport surplus foods.

[RELATED: Whole Foods Market Goes the EV Route With Food Rescue Vans]

The new Whole Foods at 1745 South Easton Road is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It is the latest outpost for the Amazon-owned grocer, which recently added sites in Boca Raton, Fla., Falls Church, Va., and overseas in London.

Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century

Whole Foods Market in Doylestown, Pa.

