PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Publix’s Latest Store in Port Saint Lucie

The latest Publix in Port Saint Lucie carries a plethora of organic and conventionally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, with locally grown produce and exotic choices.

Publix Super Markets has opened its eighth store of the summer in Port Saint Lucie on Florida’s eastern coast. The location at the Riverland Town Center officially welcomed shoppers on July 19.

The grocer made a splash in the neighborhood and likely drew attention to it launch by deploying a large motorized Publix shopping cart that traveled around the community on opening day. “The shopping cart is another way Publix is celebrating the company’s new location with the community and driving awareness for customer convenience,” a spokesperson told Progressive Grocer.

[RELATED: Stater Bros. Renovates Supermarket Located Near World's Largest Marine Corps Training Base]

Convenience is front and center at this 48,387-square-foot Publix located at 12407 SW Community Boulevard. The supermarket carries Publix's usual assortment across the perimeter and center store, including grocery staples and everyday essentials as well as signature Pub Subs, chicken tenders and other grab-and-go items. Shoppers can enjoy foods and beverages at both indoor and outdoor seating areas.