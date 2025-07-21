 Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Publix’s Latest Store in Port Saint Lucie

Grocer also unveils refreshed store in Bradenton, Fla.
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
produce
The latest Publix in Port Saint Lucie carries a plethora of organic and conventionally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, with locally grown produce and exotic choices.

Publix Super Markets has opened its eighth store of the summer in Port Saint Lucie on Florida’s eastern coast. The location at the Riverland Town Center officially welcomed shoppers on July 19.

The grocer made a splash in the neighborhood and likely drew attention to it launch by deploying a large motorized Publix shopping cart that traveled around the community on opening day. “The shopping cart is another way Publix is celebrating the company’s new location with the community and driving awareness for customer convenience,” a spokesperson told Progressive Grocer.

Convenience is front and center at this 48,387-square-foot Publix located at 12407 SW Community Boulevard. The supermarket carries Publix's usual assortment across the perimeter and center store, including grocery staples and everyday essentials as well as signature Pub Subs, chicken tenders and other grab-and-go items. Shoppers can enjoy foods and beverages at both indoor and outdoor seating areas.

Other store features include a full-service pharmacy with drive-thru service and an adjacent Public Liquors store. Shoppers can also order groceries online for delivery through Instacart.

Also this month, Publix welcomed shoppers back to a store in Bradenton, Fla. That new store has a larger footprint and spans about 55,000 square feet.

For its latest store openings and reopenings, Publix is marking the occasions by handing out reusable bags with a commemorative 95th anniversary design. The first 95 shoppers receive those bags.

Publix was founded in 1930. The employee-owned chain has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 10 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Publix one of its Retailers of the Century.

Inside the New Publix in Port Saint Lucie

  • PSL storefront
    PSL storefront
  • BTS display
    BTS display
  • PSL patio
    PSL patio
  • PSL cheese
    PSL cheese
  • PSL floral
    PSL floral
  • PSL produce 2
    PSL produce 2
  • psl seating
    psl seating
  • PSL popcorn
    PSL popcorn
  • bakery wall
    bakery wall
