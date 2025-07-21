PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Publix’s Latest Store in Port Saint Lucie
Other store features include a full-service pharmacy with drive-thru service and an adjacent Public Liquors store. Shoppers can also order groceries online for delivery through Instacart.
Also this month, Publix welcomed shoppers back to a store in Bradenton, Fla. That new store has a larger footprint and spans about 55,000 square feet.
For its latest store openings and reopenings, Publix is marking the occasions by handing out reusable bags with a commemorative 95th anniversary design. The first 95 shoppers receive those bags.
Publix was founded in 1930. The employee-owned chain has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 10 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Publix one of its Retailers of the Century.