PHOTO GALLERY: Check Out the New Whole Foods in DFW Metroplex

Grocer unveils latest outpost in McKinney
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
WFM McKinney ext
Residents in and near the DFW suburb of McKinney, Texas, have a new Whole Foods store to shop.

In what has become an increasingly competitive and innovative market for grocery, Whole Foods Market has added another location to the retail landscape. This week, the Amazon-owned retailer welcomed shoppers to a new Whole Foods store in McKinney, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex.

Located at 8701 W. University Drive, the store spans 47,918 square feet. Against a backdrop of warm woods, brick textures and metal fixtures, the site also was built with sustainable design features that align with Whole Foods’ purpose-driven mission. 

As with other Whole Foods stores, this one spotlights homegrown products: More than 600 local items from Texas and nearby states are part of the assortment. The store also features the retailer’s signature prepared foods department, bakery, meat and seafood counters and bountiful produce section.

“It’s an exciting day as we open our doors in McKinney and join this wonderful community,” said Afsaneh Eshaghi, the store’s team leader. “Our team is passionate about great food and great service, and this store brings an exciting mix of high-quality options for every shopper. With features that make shopping here easy and enjoyable, my team and I look forward to welcoming customers and sharing all the incredible food and expertise Whole Foods Market is known for.”

The first 300 shoppers nabbed a custom tote bag and coupons. The first customers to use the Dash Cart as they shopped got another branded Dash Cart tote.

To support the community, Whole Foods donated an all-electric refrigerated van and foods to a local nonprofit group that serves area residents.

Austin-based Whole Foods’ most recent expansion comes as other retailers are widening their DFW footprint, too. Another Texas-headquartered retailer, H-E-B has been on a roll in the area, with new supermarket and smaller-format c-store locations opening at a regular clip. BJ’s Wholesale Club is entering the booming market, with new clubs planned for early 2026. And Whole Foods isn’t finished yet: The retailer recently broke ground on a store in a mixed-experience community in the suburb of Frisco.

Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods serves customers in more than 535 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.

Whole Foods Market in McKinney

  • WFM MC produce
    WFM MC produce
  • WFM MK prepared
    WFM MK prepared
  • wfm wellness
    wfm wellness
  • WFM MK cheese
    WFM MK cheese
  • wfm mc bakery
    wfm mc bakery
  • wfm mk protein
    wfm mk protein
  • WFM MK local
    WFM MK local
