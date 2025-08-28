PHOTO GALLERY: Check Out the New Whole Foods in DFW Metroplex

“It’s an exciting day as we open our doors in McKinney and join this wonderful community,” said Afsaneh Eshaghi, the store’s team leader. “Our team is passionate about great food and great service, and this store brings an exciting mix of high-quality options for every shopper. With features that make shopping here easy and enjoyable, my team and I look forward to welcoming customers and sharing all the incredible food and expertise Whole Foods Market is known for.”

The first 300 shoppers nabbed a custom tote bag and coupons. The first customers to use the Dash Cart as they shopped got another branded Dash Cart tote.

To support the community, Whole Foods donated an all-electric refrigerated van and foods to a local nonprofit group that serves area residents.

Austin-based Whole Foods’ most recent expansion comes as other retailers are widening their DFW footprint, too. Another Texas-headquartered retailer, H-E-B has been on a roll in the area, with new supermarket and smaller-format c-store locations opening at a regular clip. BJ’s Wholesale Club is entering the booming market, with new clubs planned for early 2026. And Whole Foods isn’t finished yet: The retailer recently broke ground on a store in a mixed-experience community in the suburb of Frisco.

Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods serves customers in more than 535 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.