PG’s 87th Annual Report: The State of Food Retailing and the Road Ahead

Date: Tuesday, May 12 at 11 a.m. EDT

Senior executives shared their thoughts with Progressive Grocer on the industry’s biggest challenges, top sales and traffic drivers and what’s next for digital when we conducted our 87th Annual Report earlier this year. This exclusive research offers a look at the mindset of an industry as it was beginning to grapple with COVID-19 and a unique perspective on the road ahead.

Join Progressive Grocer’s Editorial Director Mike Troy and Executive Editor Gina Acosta, FMI President and CEO, Leslie Sarasin, and Tyson Foods Vice President of Innovation and Growth Business Strategy, Ryan Vessell, as we discuss the following:

The issues senior executives said are of the most and least concern.

Growth expectations for categories and digital investments.

Eight ways food retailing will change forever.

The view from Washington, D.C., and the nation’s pandemic priorities.

The state of supplier innovation and new rules of shopper engagement.

Please join the conversation and learn from the executive insights contained in PG’s 87th Annual Report and hear from some of food retailing’s leading voices.

Speakers: