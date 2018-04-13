PG Seeks Best New Products

Since 2004, PG’s Editors’ Picks awards program has recognized the continuous evolution of cutting-edge product innovation, with a comprehensive guide to help retail buyers cut through the clutter and meet consumers’ ever-increasing interest in – and demand for – functional, interesting, on-trend products.

“Our editorial team evaluates each product on key areas of innovation, taste, functionality and overall value, ” said Jim Dudlicek, PG’s editorial director. “Our rigorous criteria ensure that all companies, regardless of size or marketing budgets, can have an equitable chance to earn acclaim from the most trusted source of news and information for U.S. food retailers for nearly 100 years.”

JUDGING CRITERIA

As one of the highest accolades a brand can receive for successful product innovation, marketability and differentiation, PG’s Editors’ Picks will once again showcase a new slate of winners that will be judged on the following criteria:



INNOVATION: In overall product differentiation; new packaging application (not just new graphics or rebranding); ingredient enhancements; ability to grow/develop a new and/or existing category; new flavors/varieties/portion sizes; and positioning against the most important market and consumer trends, among others. It should really be new, not just a “me-too.”



TASTE/FUNCTIONALITY: How the new product lives up to taste/quality expectations, as well as functionality and utilitarian attributes.



OVERALL VALUE: How well the product delivers on its overall value proposition (i.e., price, packaging, quality and convenience).



There is a fee of $50 per entry. Judging of 2018 Editors’ Picks nominations will begin immediately upon their receipt by PG’s editorial team. No nominations will be accepted after June 18, 2018.



Additional information on, and requirements of, PG’s 2018 Editors’ Picks awards contest for outstanding food and nonfood products, including explicit entry guidelines, can be found here.