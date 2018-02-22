PG Parent Names David Shanker CEO

EnsembleIQ (EIQ), the Chicago-based parent company of Progressive Grocer, has hired David Shanker as its new CEO. The appointment marks the next step in the media information and marketplace intelligence resource’s growth strategy.

Shanker brings to his new role more than 30 years of experience directing transformational businesses, leading high-performance teams and implementing operational efficiencies for profitable growth.

“I am thrilled to join the team and be part of what I deem a tremendous opportunity,” said Shanker. “I see great potential in EnsembleIQ, its business units and its people. The time is right for dramatic growth that will catapult the company towards new heights of service and value in the retail, CPG and technology industries.”

Before joining EnsembleIQ, Shanker was CEO of The Americas at Lightspeed, Kantar’s global digital data collection firm. In 2012, he became CEO of PinchMe, an industry-leading digital marketing platform with a current community of more than 3 million members. Shanker has also held executive management roles at Ipsos, OTX Research and Information Resources Inc. (IRI). At the last company, he was president, client sales and service.

“David’s resume is a perfect match for EIQ’s ambitions, having led $150 million businesses, an organization that’s spread across as many as 25 countries, and companies that serve diverse retail and CPG customer bases,” said Executive Chairman Alan Glass. “In addition, he helped expand all of these businesses through organic growth or acquisition — two other qualities we also highly regard.”

Shanker earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing management from the University of Rhode Island. He will be based at EIQ’s Newark, N.J., office.

A portfolio company of New Canaan, Conn.-based private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, EIQ is a premier business intelligence resource structured to serve the business-to-business needs of retailers, consumer goods manufacturers, technology vendors, marketing agencies and retail service providers by using its integrated network of media and information resources designed to inform, connect and provide actionable marketplace intelligence.