Personalized Marketing and Shopper Analytics and How it Drives Value for the Grocer

By Progressive Grocer - 12/17/2020

Webinar Date: Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. EST

Join us to learn how independent grocers of all sizes, gain control over their conversation with their shoppers and personalize their shopper engagement by making data actionable as they reduce advertising cost and increase conversion. Hear from Kunal, VP Operations of Walt Churchill how AppCard made a difference for their shoppers during the pandemic and how they continue on seeing growth. 

Topics that will be covered:

  • Personalized marketing. 
  • Shopper analytics 
  • Digital Coupons.

