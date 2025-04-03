PCC Community Markets Sees Path to Sustained Profitability

PCC Community Markets reported an uptick in members as existing members also supported the business over the past year.

After a challenging couple of years, PCC Community Markets is on a better path to sustained profitability. President and CEO Krish Srinivasan recently shared an update on the Pacific Northwest co-op’s operations and outlook.

According to Srinivasan, the company is faring better since his plea last year for continued member support. “We made a lot of progress in 2024 in great part due to the increased patronage of members like you,” he reported.

While members responded by shopping more often, the co-op’s customer base grew, too. PCC revealed that membership has risen 2% since last year, topping 118,000. Assortments are also expanding, as the market has added more items to its store brand portfolio.