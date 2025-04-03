PCC Community Markets Sees Path to Sustained Profitability
In another sign of stabilization, PCC is set to resume serving members in downtown Seattle. The co-op is reopening in a smaller space within a building it once fully occupied before shutting in January 2024. Although an official start date has not yet been announced, it is expected to happen during the second half of this year. The downtown store will carry grab-and-go and fresh foods for nearby residents and office workers, along with a limited number of grocery staples.
Srinivasan shared his message at the beginning of Earth Month, a fitting time for a co-op that focuses on supporting local, organic food systems. “There’s never been a more important time for our co-op to do what it does. You choose us because eating well is inextricable from the social and environmental impacts of the food we consume,” he declared.
PCC Community Markets was named one of Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents for 2025. The Seattle-based co-op runs 15 stores in the Pacific Northwest.