PCC Community Markets Sees Path to Sustained Profitability

President and CEO reports membership boost, store reopening and private label expansion
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
PCC Touts Local Brands Nowhere but the Northwest
PCC Community Markets reported an uptick in members as existing members also supported the business over the past year.

After a challenging couple of years, PCC Community Markets is on a better path to sustained profitability. President and CEO Krish Srinivasan recently shared an update on the Pacific Northwest co-op’s operations and outlook.

According to Srinivasan, the company is faring better since his plea last year for continued member support. “We made a lot of progress in 2024 in great part due to the increased patronage of members like you,” he reported.

While members responded by shopping more often, the co-op’s customer base grew, too. PCC revealed that membership has risen 2% since last year, topping 118,000. Assortments are also expanding, as the market has added more items to its store brand portfolio. 

In another sign of stabilization, PCC is set to resume serving members in downtown Seattle. The co-op is reopening in a smaller space within a building it once fully occupied before shutting in January 2024. Although an official start date has not yet been announced, it is expected to happen during the second half of this year. The downtown store will carry grab-and-go and fresh foods for nearby residents and office workers, along with a limited number of grocery staples. 

Srinivasan shared his message at the beginning of Earth Month, a fitting time for a co-op that focuses on supporting local, organic food systems. “There’s never been a more important time for our co-op to do what it does. You choose us because eating well is inextricable from the social and environmental impacts of the food we consume,” he declared.

PCC Community Markets was named one of Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents for 2025. The Seattle-based co-op runs 15 stores in the Pacific Northwest. 

