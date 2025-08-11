PCC Community Markets Names New CFO

PCC announced a new CFO to spearhead the company's financial business after it worked to boost profitability and recently reopened a downtown Seattle location.

PCC Community Markets, which recently re-opened a store in downtown Seattle, is making some changes to its leadership team. The Pacific Northwest grocery cooperative has hired a new CFO and added a new member to its board of directors.

This month, Amy Chow joins PCC as its new financial chief, succeeding the retiring Chris Naismith. Most recently, she was CFO at Sur La Table. In addition to her 12-year tenure at that kitchenware retailer, her background includes other key roles across the retail, technology and consulting sectors.

“With deep roots in Seattle, I’m proud to help steward the financial future of an institution that reflects the values of this region and plays a vital role in its ongoing wellbeing,” Chow remarked. “I’m inspired by PCC’s commitment to its triple bottom line and look forward to helping shape strategies that deliver lasting impact for our communities, the environment and the co-op.”

Meanwhile, PCC’s 13-member board of trustees elected a new director, Will Daughterty, president and CEO of Pacific Science Center. His experience includes roles a Amazon, Expedia, AT&T and McKinsey. The board also re-elected trustees Cindy Bolton and Angela Owen.

President and CEO Krish Srinivasan welcomed the organizational updates. “I’m thrilled to welcome Amy to the leadership team and extend heartfelt congratulations to our elected board members,” he said. “Each brings invaluable expertise that will support our mission to build a resilient, vibrant local food system. Together, we’re deepening our commitment to serving our community with purpose.”

Founded in Seattle in 1953, the co-op runs 15 stores in the Pacific Northwest. PCC Community Markets was named one of Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents for 2025.