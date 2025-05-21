PCC Community Markets' Impact, Sales Looking Up
The "Purpose Report" also highlighted the company’s community outreach initiatives. According to PCC, the co-op contributed $571,538 to the community last year through partnership investments, round-up donations, product pass-through donations, in-store customer donations, and PCC staff giving. The partnership investments support local hunger relief agencies including food banks, farmers, and other community-led initiatives.
Meanwhile, PCC provided an update on its own financial well-being. After a challenging prior year, the organization made a “modest profit” last year", with net sales rising 3.1% year-over-year to hit $449.9 million. Transactions and units were also up, by a 6% rate. Membership grew to 117,000 people. The company is eyeing growth in other ways, recently announcing that it is returning to downtown Seattle with a reimagined smaller-footprint store.
“As an independent, local grocery co-op, we faced significant challenges in recent years; at times, these challenges even left us uncertain about our long-term viability,” said President and CEO Krish Srinivasan in a letter to members. “However, we also remained unwavering in our conviction about the vital role that PCC plays in the health of our local food system, fueling our commitment to overcome these obstacles. That is why, in 2024, we embarked on a multiyear journey to achieve sustained profitability which, in our view, is characterized by consistently robust financial health accompanied by a meaningful demonstration of our mission.”
He added that the nature of the business remains holistic. “When you shop at PCC, you're doing more than buying groceries; you’re actively investing in a more equitable and sustainable future. Every purchase is an opportunity to make a positive impact that extends far beyond the checkout counter. These everyday choices add up to help shape the world we wish to see,” he remarked.
PCC Community Markets was named one of Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents for 2025. The Seattle-based co-op runs 15 stores in the Pacific Northwest.