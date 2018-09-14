Path to Purchase Institute Names Terese Herbig President

Terese Herbig is now president of the Path to Purchase Institute, a division of Chicago-based retail intelligence provider EnsembleIQ, which also is the parent company of Progressive Grocer.

In her new position, Herbig will drive the growth strategy of the institute's industry-leading membership community, extensive portfolio events, professional development services and flagship media property, Shopper Marketing. She also will continue her existing responsibilities as president of Enterprise Solutions, EnsembleIQ's consultancy platform dedicated to delivering integrated marketing solutions.

"The Path to Purchase Institute supports retailers, brand manufacturers, agencies and solution providers who all find themselves at the center of great transformation, innovation and disruption across the industry," said David Shanker, CEO of EnsembleIQ. "Terese is highly qualified to help the entire industry ecosystem meet these challenges."

Herbig has more than 30 years of experience in the industry, including leadership roles in sales and marketing and global product management, as well as both retail and client partnership positions. Before joining EnsembleIQ in 2014, she served in various capacities at both prominent organizations and startups, with a primary focus in delivering best practices and innovation in research, business process and marketing.