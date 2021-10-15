Outstanding Independents: Be Part of Something Special in 2022

The Progressive Grocer Outstanding Independents program is back and better than ever in 2022. The entry period for this annual program is now open, and those chosen as Outstanding Independents will be included in our February 2022 issue, featured online at ProgressiveGrocer.com, and celebrated during a special event at the National Grocers Association show in Las Vegas, Feb. 27-March 1, 2022.

The program, now in its 11th year, is special every year, but 2022 will really stand out. That’s because it is the 100th anniversary of Progressive Grocer, a brand founded in 1922 to be of service to grocers. A lot has changed since then, but the spirit of service remains strong among independent grocers that distinguished themselves throughout the pandemic, preserved with innovation and overcame stiff competition.

We know there are many outstanding independents out there, working hard, making a difference in their communities, and taking care of customers in new and unique ways. We hope you will share your stories with us.

So, what makes an independent grocer outstanding? Well, we need you to tell us. For example:

Why is your business special? Why do customers prefer shopping with you when other options are available?

Is it something about your prepared food or service offerings, or simply everyday excellence in execution that big chains can’t match?

How is your business unique? Is there something about the design, location or merchandise assortment that makes your store(s) stand out?

Why does the community in which you operate value your presence? Is it because you serve an underserved market or commit time and resources to make a difference locally?

What about innovation? E-commerce is growing and challenging grocers to serve shoppers in new ways. Does your approach stand out from others?

Lastly, what makes you proud about the business you operate and the noble calling of serving others as an independent grocer?

These are just a few areas to serve as thought starters and a general guide. Feel free to think creatively, and temporarily suspend humility as you share your inspiring story with us. It’s easy to enter: Just click here.