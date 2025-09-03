Organic Trade Association Marks 40th Anniversary, Organic Month With Consumer and Retail Campaign

OTA's Seal Makes It Simple campaign is a clear call to action for consumers to look for and choose the USDA Organic sea when shopping for foods and textiles.

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, the Organic Trade Association (OTA) has launched the “Seal Makes It Simple” campaign, with the aim of raising consumer awareness of the benefits of organic for personal well-being and the environment. The trade organization created the integrated media, digital and retail campaign, which kicks off during Organic Month in September, as a clear call to action for consumers to look for and choose the USDA Organic sea when shopping for foods and textiles.

Organic is currently a $71 billion industry, growing at double the pace of conventional food products, according to OTA’s “2025 Market Report.” This growth is driven by Gen Z and Millennials consumers who believe in the health benefits of organic and are willing to pay more for it. Federally regulated USDA Organic certification ensures that food and fiber are produced without toxic pesticides, GMOs, synthetic additives or antibiotics while promoting animal welfare, sustainable agriculture and a healthier planet.

Running through Dec. 31, 2026, Seal Makes It Simple will roll out in six regional markets where OTA has determined that organic has strong potential for growth: Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C.; Indianapolis; Louisville, Ky.; Lubbock, Texas; and Tampa, Fla.