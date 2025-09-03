 Skip to main content

Organic Trade Association Marks 40th Anniversary, Organic Month With Consumer and Retail Campaign

“Seal Makes It Simple” to run through Dec. 31, 2026
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
OTA Seal Makes It Simple Campaign Main Image
OTA's Seal Makes It Simple campaign is a clear call to action for consumers to look for and choose the USDA Organic sea when shopping for foods and textiles.

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, the Organic Trade Association (OTA) has launched the “Seal Makes It Simple” campaign, with the aim of raising consumer awareness of the benefits of organic for personal well-being and the environment. The trade organization created the integrated media, digital and retail campaign, which kicks off during Organic Month in September, as a clear call to action for consumers to look for and choose the USDA Organic sea when shopping for foods and textiles. 

Organic is currently a $71 billion industry, growing at double the pace of conventional food products, according to OTA’s “2025 Market Report.” This growth is driven by Gen Z and Millennials consumers who believe in the health benefits of organic and are willing to pay more for it. Federally regulated USDA Organic certification ensures that food and fiber are produced without toxic pesticides, GMOs, synthetic additives or antibiotics while promoting animal welfare, sustainable agriculture and a healthier planet. 

Running through Dec. 31, 2026, Seal Makes It Simple will roll out in six regional markets where OTA has determined that organic has strong potential for growth: Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C.; Indianapolis; Louisville, Ky.; Lubbock, Texas; and Tampa, Fla.   

“Shopping should not feel like complicated homework,” noted OTA Co-CEO Tom Chapman. “There is significant trust in the USDA Organic seal, and this campaign cuts through the clutter of competing claims and messaging to help shoppers confidently recognize and choose the benefits of organic.”   

Campaign funding was made possible through a $2.2 million USDA Organic Market Development Grant (OMDG) awarded in 2024 to OTA and  The Organic Center as part of the $300 million Organic Transition Initiative. Together with Organic Voices and OTA members’ support, the organization is investing $4.4 million over three years to boost consumer trust and increase organic markets. 

Among OTA’s other activities planned for September are the organization’s annual Organic Week conference, in Washington, D.C. Featuring leading OTA members, policy makers, media and influencers, the event will include keynote speaker Jack Sinclair, CEO of Sprouts Farmers Market, and two days of panels and breakout sessions. The conference will end with a full day of advocacy activities on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Sept. 17. 

[RELATED: Sprouts Farmers Market’s Hot Streak Continues]

“We’re at a pivotal moment at the Organic Trade Association — celebrating four decades of organic progress while charting an inspiring vision for the future,” observed OTA Co-CEO Matthew Dillon. “This year’s event will be a convergence of ideas, innovation and partnership as we build policies and programs to support growers, uplift agricultural communities and deepen consumer trust in the USDA Organic seal.” 

Washington, D.C.-based OTA, the membership-based business association for organic agriculture and products in North America, represents organic businesses and producers across the nation. Its members include growers, shippers, processors, certifiers, farmers’ associations, distributors, importers, exporters, consultants, brands, retailers and others. 

