Organic Trade Association Marks 40th Anniversary, Organic Month With Consumer and Retail Campaign
Campaign funding was made possible through a $2.2 million USDA Organic Market Development Grant (OMDG) awarded in 2024 to OTA and The Organic Center as part of the $300 million Organic Transition Initiative. Together with Organic Voices and OTA members’ support, the organization is investing $4.4 million over three years to boost consumer trust and increase organic markets.
Among OTA’s other activities planned for September are the organization’s annual Organic Week conference, in Washington, D.C. Featuring leading OTA members, policy makers, media and influencers, the event will include keynote speaker Jack Sinclair, CEO of Sprouts Farmers Market, and two days of panels and breakout sessions. The conference will end with a full day of advocacy activities on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Sept. 17.
“We’re at a pivotal moment at the Organic Trade Association — celebrating four decades of organic progress while charting an inspiring vision for the future,” observed OTA Co-CEO Matthew Dillon. “This year’s event will be a convergence of ideas, innovation and partnership as we build policies and programs to support growers, uplift agricultural communities and deepen consumer trust in the USDA Organic seal.”
Washington, D.C.-based OTA, the membership-based business association for organic agriculture and products in North America, represents organic businesses and producers across the nation. Its members include growers, shippers, processors, certifiers, farmers’ associations, distributors, importers, exporters, consultants, brands, retailers and others.