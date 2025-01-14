 Skip to main content

Organic Trade Association Adds 2 VPs to Leadership Team

Yang, Landi will helm gov’t affairs, industry relations, respectively
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
OTA VPS Yang Landi Main Image
OTA anticipates that adding Yang and Landi to its leadership team will enhance its work to advocate for organic farmers and businesses, and better serve the organization's members.

The Organic Trade Association (OTA) has expanded its leadership team by hiring two new VPs in key strategic and growth roles: Ivanna Yang is now VP of government affairs, and Matt Landi is now VP of industry relations. 

In her new role, Yang will head up OTA’s legislative advocacy efforts in achieving organic priorities in appropriations, the farm bill, and tax and trade policies. She will work with OTA’s D.C. coalition partners and other agriculture associations, as well as with lawmakers and policy makers, to advance and grow organic agriculture. A seasoned government affairs manager and coalition builder on both the state and federal level, Yang most recently led the government affairs program for Geno, a San Diego-based provider of technology to replace fossil fuels with plant-based feedstocks to ramp up the transition to sustainable materials. 

“I look forward to working with the new Congress and Administration to ensure that the organic industry and our members have a seat at the table and a hand in crafting legislation to strengthen and transform our food systems,” noted Yang. “As an avid consumer of organic products, I am thrilled to represent an industry that touches many of our lives every day.”

As VP of industry relations, Landi will run a department encompassing membership engagement, events, and membership-related communications and marketing. This includes the team guiding OTA’s sector councils such as Produce, Fiber, Dairy, Grains, Dietary Supplements and Wine, with a new Poultry Council in the pipeline. Landi brings to his latest role more than two decades in the organic food and agricultural industry in a variety of leadership positions in California, the Pacific Northwest and New England. His career has included stints in retail, wholesale distribution and international trade, and he recently led a regional startup brand in Vermont. Landi has also been board chair for OMRI (Organic Materials Review Institute) and board president for the SFTA (Sustainable Food Trade Association).

“I’m grateful to have found purposeful and fulfilling livelihood in advancing organic agriculture over the last 20-plus years and am honored to take on this new role as part of the amazing OTA team,” said Landi. “There’s no place I’d rather put my energy than working on behalf of the organic trade, and I look forward to serving our incredible community of members and stakeholders.” 

“Bringing these two outstanding and experienced individuals into our leadership team will greatly enhance our work to advocate for organic farmers and businesses, and to better serve our members,” observed Matthew Dillon, Co-CEO of Washington, D.C.-based OTA. “We are thrilled to have Ivanna and Matt on our team.”

Added OTA Co-CEO Tom Chapman: “Organic is facing many challenges and also opportunities in the coming years. Ivanna’s and Matt’s expertise, along with their proven commitment to organic, will help us meet those challenges and take advantage of the opportunities. The OTA team has never been stronger.” 

OTA represents organic businesses and producers across the country. The trade organization's members include growers, shippers, processors, certifiers, farmers' associations, distributors, importers, exporters, consultants, brands and retailers. 

