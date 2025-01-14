Organic Trade Association Adds 2 VPs to Leadership Team

As VP of industry relations, Landi will run a department encompassing membership engagement, events, and membership-related communications and marketing. This includes the team guiding OTA’s sector councils such as Produce, Fiber, Dairy, Grains, Dietary Supplements and Wine, with a new Poultry Council in the pipeline. Landi brings to his latest role more than two decades in the organic food and agricultural industry in a variety of leadership positions in California, the Pacific Northwest and New England. His career has included stints in retail, wholesale distribution and international trade, and he recently led a regional startup brand in Vermont. Landi has also been board chair for OMRI (Organic Materials Review Institute) and board president for the SFTA (Sustainable Food Trade Association).

“I’m grateful to have found purposeful and fulfilling livelihood in advancing organic agriculture over the last 20-plus years and am honored to take on this new role as part of the amazing OTA team,” said Landi. “There’s no place I’d rather put my energy than working on behalf of the organic trade, and I look forward to serving our incredible community of members and stakeholders.”

“Bringing these two outstanding and experienced individuals into our leadership team will greatly enhance our work to advocate for organic farmers and businesses, and to better serve our members,” observed Matthew Dillon, Co-CEO of Washington, D.C.-based OTA. “We are thrilled to have Ivanna and Matt on our team.”

Added OTA Co-CEO Tom Chapman: “Organic is facing many challenges and also opportunities in the coming years. Ivanna’s and Matt’s expertise, along with their proven commitment to organic, will help us meet those challenges and take advantage of the opportunities. The OTA team has never been stronger.”

OTA represents organic businesses and producers across the country. The trade organization's members include growers, shippers, processors, certifiers, farmers' associations, distributors, importers, exporters, consultants, brands and retailers.