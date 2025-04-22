Oregon Indie Grocer Expands Footprint

“We are honored to bring Market of Choice to this vibrant community and provide a space for people to shop and connect with one another,” said CEO Rick Wright. “Our neighbors will discover a bounty of natural and organic choices, featuring more than 5,000 locally crafted and raised foods, alongside everyday favorite essentials. From chef-prepared dishes in our Market Kitchen to scratch-made bakery delights, we can’t wait to welcome you to our new neighborhood store.”

According to the grocer, the Hillsboro store will bring about 150 new jobs the community.

While Market of Choice is adding to its store count, the retailer is also widening its assortment. Earlier this spring, the grocer announced that it is launching a private label line, Craft & Kitchen. The line features premium dairy products and center store pantry staples with unique recipes co-created with Oregon makers and Market of Choice chefs.

Founded in 1979, Market of Choice operates 11 stores located throughout the state and comprises nearly 1,400 dedicated employees.