Oregon Indie Grocer Expands Footprint

Latest Market of Choice to be unveiled in Hillsboro next month
Lynn Petrak
Market of Choice Hillsboro
The 12th Market of Choice store in Oregon will welcome shoppers in Hillsboro, near Portland, on May 22.

Market of Choice, the largest independent, family-owned grocer in Oregon, is putting the finishing touches on its 12th location in that state. A store at 3515 SE Cornelius Pass Road in Hillsboro will open on May 22.

The 35,000-square-foot store in the city west of Portland will carry a variety of conventional, natural and specialty items. As with other Market of Choice locations, this one includes a meat and seafood department featuring regeneratively raised beef and sustainably harvested seafood, as well as an expansive cheese department, a bakery carrying an array of from-scratch items and a Market Kitchen prepared food area. While they run grocery errands, shoppers can also relax and socialize at in-store gathering spaces, including a beer and wine bar that serves up local favorites. 

“We are honored to bring Market of Choice to this vibrant community and provide a space for people to shop and connect with one another,” said CEO Rick Wright. “Our neighbors will discover a bounty of natural and organic choices, featuring more than 5,000 locally crafted and raised foods, alongside everyday favorite essentials. From chef-prepared dishes in our Market Kitchen to scratch-made bakery delights, we can’t wait to welcome you to our new neighborhood store.” 

According to the grocer, the Hillsboro store will bring about 150 new jobs the community. 

While Market of Choice is adding to its store count, the retailer is also widening its assortment. Earlier this spring, the grocer announced that it is launching a private label line, Craft & Kitchen. The line features premium dairy products and center store pantry staples with unique recipes co-created with Oregon makers and Market of Choice chefs. 

Founded in 1979, Market of Choice operates 11 stores located throughout the state and comprises nearly 1,400 dedicated employees. 

